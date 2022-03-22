Trade Deadline Fallout: Strome, Varlamov, Rakell, Dubas and Jones

Dan Rosen: New York Rangers GM Chris Drury won’t comment on whether he is having contract negotiations with pending UFA Ryan Strome. Drury said he won’t be talking about player contracts publicly.

Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov received lots of interest

Brian Compton: New York Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello said that goaltender Semyon Varlamov “got a lot of attention, but he’s very important to our team.”

Penguins not thinking extension just yet for Rickard Rakell

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins GM Ron Hextall when asked if he planned on having contract negotiations with newly acquired and pending UFA Rickard Rakell: “I don’t know. We’ll address that. Our focus has been so on the deadline and trying to make our team better here. We’ll get to that when the time is right.”

Pens Inside Scoop: Penguins GM Hextall: “We weren’t just going to add a player. He had to fit into our group, and this one does. He gives Sully some good options on the wings, and also in the middle. We’re excited about the acquisition, and hopefully he’ll be here to play tomorrow night.”

Dubas on their first-round pick and roster slots

Luke Fox: Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas said that he was okay with trading his first-round pick but only for a player with term and not a rental. He added: “More so the prospects than the picks were important for us to keep.” Top prospect Rodion Amirov has his health situation.

David Alter: GM Dubas said that they had limited number of contract spots available and wanted to keep them open for potential free agent signings. It is basically the reason they didn’t sign any of their AHL deals to NHL deals.

Injuries in net were part of the reason Martin Jones remains in Philadelphia

Bill Meltzer: Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Martin Jones had some interest but the Flyers were concerned with injuries for some of their prospect goalies and were looking for a goalie back.