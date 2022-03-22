Trade Deadline Fallout: The New Jersey Devils and the St. Louis Blues

Devils GM on their goaltending, P.K. Subban and Damon Severson

Mike Morreale: New Jersey Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald on their goaltending: “Like I said, if our intent was to have our two everyday NHL goalies play for us to see where we were going to be at this year, that didn’t happen. Not making excuses, but it doesn’t take away from excitement I get watching this team play.”

Mike Morreale: Devils GM Fitzgerald on defenseman P.K. Subban: “His cap hit is big. But if a team was willing to trade for him and made sense for us, we would have tried to do something but nothing materialized and P.K.’s here, he’s going to be a really good pro and continue to help us go in the right direction.”

Amanda Stein: Fitzgerald said that he’s not going to trade a defenseman like Damon Severson just because he has a year left on his contract.

Blues GM on Vladimir Tarasenko, a top defensemen and their first-round pick

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong on any Vladimir Tarasenko trade interest/talk: “No, that Vladi thing went away very quickly when training camp became into play. He’s having a great year. … That hasn’t been an issue and it wasn’t an issue for anyone quite honestly all year.”

Jeremy Rutherford: GM Armstrong on not trading the assets for a top defenseman: “You want to be involved in everything. You wish you could play at free agency, then you wish you could play at the draft, trading capital, and you wish you could play now. But at some point you just can’t do everything all the time.

We’ve been a competitive team for the better part of a decade. We were able to keep our 1st round pick (in 2020) and get a good prospect in Neighbours, a player we think should be pushing very hard for our team next year. Bolduc seems to be a very good, young player.

So giving up a first-round pick for a rental this year didn’t seem to make (sense). And quite honestly, the quality of player, in our opinion, we didn’t view first-round assets as something that we wanted to give away at this time.”