Trade Deadline Fallout: Zdeno Chara, Andy Greene, and John Klingberg

Chara and Greene asked to not be traded

Ethan Sears of the NY Post: The New York Islanders could look to improve their blue line this offseason with GM Lou Lamoriello saying they could add “a certain type of player.”

Goaltender Semyon Varlamov has a year left on his deal and was in the rumor mill leading up to the trade deadline.

“Everybody is always looking for goaltenders,” Lamoriello said. “And you don’t give up a goaltender to make another position better and make a bigger hole. You can make all the splashes in the world but you have to look at the big picture and not today but tomorrow which comes very quickly.”

Lamoriello said that both Zdeno Chara and Andy Greene asked to not be traded if possible.

The Stars and Klingberg have held some talks recently

Saad Yousef of The Athletic: The Dallas Stars had to add Scott Wedgewood at the trade deadline due to injuries to Braden Holtby and Anton Khudobin. Vladislav Namestnikov was added for their middle-to-bottom six.

Stars defenseman John Klingberg was in the rumor mill for months leading up to the deadline.

“I’ve been talking to teams over the last two months,” general manager Jim Nill said. “But John Klingberg, I think the biggest thing to realize, is he’s a big part of our team. There’s a lot of this talk of trading him or doing whatever — John Klingberg is a big part of our team. He’s part of our leadership group.

“He has a major impact on our team. I think we’ve seen the last three games what he does for us. I’m always open to making our team better, any way I can, but there was no situation that transpired that said (trading him) would be the right move. We need John Klingberg.”

Over the past couple of months, the Stars got themselves back in the playoff race and Miro Heiskanen is out.

Klingberg had let his frustrations be known with the contract stalemate. Sources have said there have been recent talks but no much movement was made.