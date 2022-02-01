Traded Draft Picks for the 2022 NHL Draft and 2023 NHL Draft
The March 21st NHL trade deadline is fast approaching. Trade talk is picking up.

There are some who are saying the 2022 NHL draft isn’t a strong one. Will that lead to more teams willing to trade draft picks ahead of the deadline?

So far there have already been five 2022 first-round picks traded, with more likely to come at the deadline.

Below is a look at the draft picks that each team has for 2022 and 2023 NHL draft.

Anaheim 1st2nd3rd4th5th6th7th
2022
2023
Arizona1st2nd3rd4th5th6th7th
2022**
2023*
Boston1st2nd3rd4th5th6th7th
2022
2023
Buffalo1st2nd3rd4th5th6th7th
2022**
2023*
Calgary1st2nd3rd4th5th6th7th
2022
2023
Carolina1st2nd3rd4th5th6th7th
2022
2023
Chicago1st2nd3rd4th5th6th7th
2022*
2023
Colorado1st2nd3rd4th5th6th7th
2022
2023
Columbus1st2nd3rd4th5th6th7th
2022* *
2023
Dallas1st2nd3rd4th5th6th7th
2022
2023
Detroit1st2nd3rd4th5th6th7th
2022
2023
Edmonton1st2nd3rd4th5th6th7th
2022*
2023
Florida1st2nd3rd4th5th6th7th
2022
2023
Los Angeles1st2nd3rd4th5th6th7th
2022
2023*
Minnesota1st2nd3rd4th5th6th7th
2022
2023
Montreal1st2nd3rd4th5th6th7th
2022
2023
Nashville1st2nd3rd4th5th6th7th
2022
2023
New Jersey1st2nd3rd4th5th6th7th
2022
2023
NY Islanders1st2nd3rd4th5th6th7th
2022 *
2023
NY Rangers1st2nd3rd4th5th6th7th
2022
2023
Ottawa1st2nd3rd4th5th6th7th
2022
2023
Philadelphia1st2nd3rd4th5th6th7th
2022
2023
Pittsburgh1st2nd3rd4th5th6th7th
2022*
2023**
San Jose1st2nd3rd4th5th6th7th
2022
2023
St. Louis1st2nd3rd4th5th6th7th
2022 *
2023
Tampa1st2nd3rd4th5th6th7th
2022
2023
Toronto1st2nd3rd4th5th6th7th
2022*
2023
Vancouver1st2nd3rd4th5th6th7th
2022
2023
Vegas1st2nd3rd4th5th6th7th
2022
2023**
Washington1st2nd3rd4th5th6th7th
2022
2023
Winnipeg1st2nd3rd4th5th6th7th
2022
2023