Traded Draft Picks for the 2022 NHL Draft and 2023 NHL Draft

The March 21st NHL trade deadline is fast approaching. Trade talk is picking up.
There are some who are saying the 2022 NHL draft isn’t a strong one. Will that lead to more teams willing to trade draft picks ahead of the deadline?
So far there have already been five 2022 first-round picks traded, with more likely to come at the deadline.
Below is a look at the draft picks that each team has for 2022 and 2023 NHL draft.
|Anaheim
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|6th
|7th
|2022
|2023
|Arizona
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|6th
|7th
|2022
|**
|2023
|*
|Boston
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|6th
|7th
|2022
|2023
|Buffalo
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|6th
|7th
|2022
|**
|2023
|*
|Calgary
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|6th
|7th
|2022
|2023
|Carolina
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|6th
|7th
|2022
|2023
|Chicago
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|6th
|7th
|2022
|*
|2023
|Colorado
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|6th
|7th
|2022
|2023
|Columbus
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|6th
|7th
|2022
|*
|*
|2023
|Dallas
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|6th
|7th
|2022
|2023
|Detroit
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|6th
|7th
|2022
|2023
|Edmonton
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|6th
|7th
|2022
|*
|2023
|Florida
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|6th
|7th
|2022
|2023
|Los Angeles
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|6th
|7th
|2022
|2023
|*
|Minnesota
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|6th
|7th
|2022
|2023
|Montreal
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|6th
|7th
|2022
|2023
|Nashville
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|6th
|7th
|2022
|2023
|New Jersey
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|6th
|7th
|2022
|2023
|NY Islanders
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|6th
|7th
|2022
|*
|2023
|NY Rangers
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|6th
|7th
|2022
|2023
|Ottawa
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|6th
|7th
|2022
|2023
|Philadelphia
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|6th
|7th
|2022
|2023
|Pittsburgh
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|6th
|7th
|2022
|*
|2023
|*
|*
|San Jose
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|6th
|7th
|2022
|2023
|St. Louis
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|6th
|7th
|2022
|*
|2023
|Tampa
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|6th
|7th
|2022
|2023
|Toronto
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|6th
|7th
|2022
|*
|2023
|Vancouver
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|6th
|7th
|2022
|2023
|Vegas
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|6th
|7th
|2022
|2023
|*
|*
|Washington
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|6th
|7th
|2022
|2023
|Winnipeg
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|6th
|7th
|2022
|2023