Training Camp Notes: Flyers, Canucks, Maple Leafs, Penguins, Lightning and Bruins

Philadelphia Flyers: Forward Jakub Voracek didn’t play in their team scrimmage yesterday.

TSN: Vancouver Canucks defenseman Jordie Benn left the team and returned to Dallas. He and his fiance are expecting a child.

Brandon Sutter had missed the previous two practices but return to the main group yesterday.

Micheal Ferland continues to skate with the black aces group.

Kristen Shilton: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Zach Hyman blocked a shot on Friday during practice and wasn’t on the ice yesterday.

Wes Crosby of NHL.com: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby left they scrimmage yesterday in the second period for undisclosed reseasons. The Penguins didn’t comment on the issue.

Penguins forward Conor Sheary didn’t think Crosby was injured.

“I think it was just a maintenance thing,” Sheary said. “I don’t think it’s anything.”

Corey Long of NHL.com: Steven Stamkos (lower-body) practiced with his Tampa Bay Lightning teammates yesterday for the first time in training camp.

He took part in the first session working on their power play but didn’t stay out for their second session.

“We’ve got a little bit of time before of games, and all along it’s about having him ready for that time,” Cooper said. “He’s had a couple of really, really good days. So now it’s just a process. For him to take part in the practice and last as long as he did and feel the way he did … he felt good. … That’s a good sign for us. “We’re not going to rush anything, but it’s definitely a good sign that he lasted 45 minutes to an hour.”

Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com: Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak missed his third straight practice yesterday.

Also ruled unfit to participate yesterday were Tuukka Rask, Torey Krug, Charlie Coyle, Ondrej Kase, David Krejci, Sean Kuraly, Nick Ritchie and Chris Wagner.

Pictures appeared on social media this past week with Pastrnak and Kase skating at another arena and of them socializing in the North End of Boston. Coach Bruce Cassidy when asked on Friday about it.