Unpacking Some Notes, Numbers and Videos From Tampa Bay’s Stanley Cup Win

After taking until their 12th NHL season as a franchise to become #StanleyCup winners & then battling another 15 to get back there, the @TBLightning are champions for a 2nd consecutive year as their impressive franchise fortunes over the past 18 years have them tied for 5th here pic.twitter.com/jx9FPLvG3S — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) July 8, 2021

Bryan Burns: Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy won the Conn Smythe Trophy.

Joe Smith: Vasilevskiy has a recorded five straight shutouts in series clinching games.

Dan Rosen: Pat Maroon has now won three straight Stanley Cups – on two different teams – the Lightning and St. Louis Blues.

Matt Larkin: Vasilevskiy joins Terry Sawchuk and Patrick Roy as the only other goaltenders to have won two Stanley Cups, a Vezina Trophy and a two first-team all-stars by the time they were 26-years old.

Caley Chelios: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Alex Killorn said that he had broke his left fibula after blocking a shot in Game 2. He has surgery (rod inserted) last week and tried to be ready for Game 4 but after trying to get ready, it got worse after that.

NHL Public Relations: “2020 playoff scoring leader: Nikita Kucherov

2021 playoff scoring leader: Nikita Kucherov

For the first time since 1991 and 1992, the same name sits atop the #StanleyCup Playoffs scoring lead in back-to-back years. ”

Emily Kaplan: “How cool is it that the two guys to combine for the lone goal in the Stanley Cup clincher — rookie Ross Colton, assisted by veteran David Savard — are the only players on Tampa Bay’s roster without a Cup ring?”

Nikita Kucherov: “The fans in Montreal acted like they won the Stanley Cup last game. Are you kidding me? Are you kidding me? Their final was last round.”

Nikita Kucherov not holding back in his post-game. Legendary press conference. pic.twitter.com/6hA9KvpgPE — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) July 8, 2021

Ross Colton will have his name both on the #StanleyCup and in the NHL record book as only the seventh rookie to score a Cup-clinching goal. Only one other has also done in the past 90 years.#NHLStats: https://t.co/eH4uig1TYJ pic.twitter.com/pYLGRlMOrC — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) July 8, 2021