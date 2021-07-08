Unpacking Some Notes, Numbers and Videos From Tampa Bay’s Stanley Cup Win
The Tampa Bay Lighting are your 2021 Stanley Cup Champions
Bryan Burns: Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy won the Conn Smythe Trophy.

Joe Smith: Vasilevskiy has a recorded five straight shutouts in series clinching games.

Dan Rosen: Pat Maroon has now won three straight Stanley Cups – on two different teams – the Lightning and St. Louis Blues.

Matt Larkin: Vasilevskiy joins Terry Sawchuk and Patrick Roy as the only other goaltenders to have won two Stanley Cups, a Vezina Trophy and a two first-team all-stars by the time they were 26-years old.

Caley Chelios: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Alex Killorn said that he had broke his left fibula after blocking a shot in Game 2. He has surgery (rod inserted) last week and tried to be ready for Game 4 but after trying to get ready, it got worse after that.

NHL Public Relations: “2020 playoff scoring leader: Nikita Kucherov
2021 playoff scoring leader: Nikita Kucherov

For the first time since 1991 and 1992, the same name sits atop the #StanleyCup Playoffs scoring lead in back-to-back years. ”

Emily Kaplan: “How cool is it that the two guys to combine for the lone goal in the Stanley Cup clincher — rookie Ross Colton, assisted by veteran David Savard — are the only players on Tampa Bay’s roster without a Cup ring?”

Nikita Kucherov: “The fans in Montreal acted like they won the Stanley Cup last game. Are you kidding me? Are you kidding me? Their final was last round.”