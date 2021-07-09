NHL Rumors: Vegas Golden Knights and San Jose Sharks

Vegas Golden Knights bound by “max” contracts a little?

Tom Callahan of Vegas Hockey NOW: The contract to Ryan Nugent-Hopkins illustrates that players are willing to take fewer dollars for max term if possible. Even a younger player like Joel Eriksson Ek did the same thing. Keep that in mind.

Security gets risked with production all the time. The upcoming Alec Martinez negotiation presents as a big example. When the Vegas Golden Knights have deals to hand out, decisions will get quite tough. One does not have to offer the max to every player but maybe an extra year or two sweetens the pot in a flat-cap world.

The middle-class player in the NHL will be sort of phased out. They will either take more years for security, play overseas, or perhaps retire. The struggle between term and money will be telling this summer unlike any other so far.

San Jose Sharks looking for a goaltender?

Sheng Peng of SJHockeyNOW: Could the expansion draft provide the San Jose Sharks with a viable goaltending option? It’s an excellent question. A Martin Jones buyout will give San Jose around $10 million in cap space. Their needs are still painfully obvious — third-line center and goaltender.

Focusing on the goaltender a bit, San Jose could have options with Cam Talbot potentially being exposed along with Anton Khudobin and Jake Allen. However, all three have shortcomings of the age variety.

Talbot has the most starting experience recently of the trio. The $3.67 million cap hit for two more years is not as bad as it looks either.

There are goalies out there like Braden Holtby. However, that is some gamble considering Martin Jones and all. Tristan Jarry could be out there from Pittsburgh.

Then, there are a few younger goaltenders. Does San Jose consider them? The Sharks need some semblance of stability. Vitek Vanecek and Kaapo Kahkonen do not inspire confidence here. San Jose probably does not need prospect goalies immediately either.

The UFA market with Linus Ullmark and Chris Driedger is the most intriguing. Can Driedger prove his short run was not a fluke? Can Ullmark stay healthy? Maybe San Jose considers this route on less expensive deals. That remains a possibility.