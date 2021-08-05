NHL News: Adin Hill, Victor Mete, Vladimir Tarasenko, and Ottawa Senators News

Coyotes avoid arbitration with Adin Hill

San Jose Sharks: The San Jose Sharks have signed previously arbitration-eligible goaltender Adin Hill to a two-year contract with a $2.175 million AAV.

The Sharks now have $2.61 million in projected cap space with 23 players under contract. Hill expects to be the starting goaltender in San Jose this upcoming season.

Victor Mete re-signs with Ottawa Senators

Ottawa Senators: Victor Mete stays with the Ottawa Senators on a one-year, $1.2 million deal.

Mete is a nice puck-moving defenseman who does not shoot often from the point. The argument is maybe he should considering his shot is slightly above average. The problem is accuracy.

Mete is also a pretty good shot suppressor as well and Ottawa can use that.

Zach Sanford Re-Ups with St. Louis

Jeremy Rutherford: Zach Sanford stays with the St. Louis Blues as the forward inks a one-year, $2 million deal.

Sanford will still be a restricted free agent at the end of the 2021-22 season. The forward is a nice defensive forward who can provide some occasional offense. His goal rate is considered efficient in most circles.

Logan Stanley and Winnipeg Jets agree to a two-year deal

Winnipeg Jets: Winnipeg and Logan Stanley have come to terms on a two-year deal for the defenseman.

The deal is worth $900,000 AAV or $1.8 million for the duration of the contract.

Stanley, just 23, made a solid impact for the Jets in the playoffs with three points (two goals) in eight games. He played in 26 games during the season producing three assists and four points.

Vladimir Tarasenko‘s situation is ugly for St. Louis, Tarasenko

Jim Thomas: Is Vladimir Tarasenko’s situation so awful now that he may not get traded before the season starts? That is a possibility. The Russian feels the shoulder surgeries were botched. St. Louis believes at some point Tarasenko did no favors with his level of play.

Either way, there has been little in the way of an imminent deal for the St. Louis forward. Rumors persist but little else at this juncture. Little has developed honestly even with Tarasenko willing to apparently waive his NTC.

Is Ottawa looking for a top-six center?

Shawn Simpson: Colin White and his contract could be moved to pave the way for such a deal. It would allow a player like Shane Pinto to slot into the 3C eventually. The problem is the Ottawa Senators need to acquire cap space. They are around $7.3 million below the cap floor currently.