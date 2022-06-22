NHL Awards: Voting Breakdown for the Hart, Vezina, Norris and Calder Trophies

Auston Matthews wins the Hart Trophy
Hart Trophy voting breakdown:
— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 22, 2022
Igor Shesterkin wins the Vezina Trophy
Vezina Trophy voting breakdown:
— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 21, 2022
To: Our Vezina Trophy winner
From: The boys
— New York Rangers (@NYRangers) June 21, 2022
Cale Makar wins the Norris Trophy
Norris Trophy voting breakdown:
— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 21, 2022
Norris arguments are going crazy between Cale Makar and Roman Josi right now, so here are their XL Player Cards including microstats from AllThreeZones.
Starting with Cale Makar, who's obviously dynamic offensively but is underratedly resourceful in his own end. #GoAvsGo
— JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 29, 2022
Here's Roman Josi, the king of zone entries who loves carrying the puck into the offensive zone (often from his own end) instead of making breakout passes to his forwards. #Preds
— JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 29, 2022
Moritz Seider wins the Calder Trophy
Calder Trophy voting breakdown:
— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 21, 2022