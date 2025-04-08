Western Conference Injuries: Avs, Oilers, Kings, Sharks, and Jets

Evan Rawal: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Sam Girard left practice yesterday after about 25 minutes.

Evan Rawal: Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that it’s possible that all their injured players play this week – Martin Necas, Jonathan Drouin, Josh Manson and Girard. He didn’t know who’ll be ready for tonight.

Jason Gregor: Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner was in full gear yesterday morning and was taking some shots from Mattias Ekholm and Evander Kane.

Skinner is feeling good and getting closer to returning. He could get back in the lineup later this week at home.

Mark Spector: Oilers forward Trent Frederic reinjured his ankle on Saturday and didn’t play last night.

Dan Greenspan: Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty left in the third in Saturday’s game against the Oilers and didn’t practice on Sunday. After returning from his left ankle injury, the been limited or held out of practices and morning skates.

Zach Dooley: Doughty missed last night’s game.

“No, I think everything is precautionary, what I could call it, but not a concern,” Kings coach Jim Hiller said Sunday. “I mean, we said he’ll be dealing with something the rest of the way, so he’s never going to be 100 .

“We just want to make sure, you know, schedule, minutes, timing, all those kinds of things, that we keep him relatively fresh.”

Eastern Conference Injuries: Tuesday the 7th

Forward Alex Turcotte (upper-body) is back at practice in a no-contact jersey.

Zach Dooley: Kings forward Adrian Kempe left last night’s game early for a personal matter.

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks defensemen Jan Rutta, Vincent Desharnais, and Jimmy Schuldt were all on the ice for the Sharks morning skate.

Sheng Peng: They’ll all travel with the team on their road trip and could be an option to play at some point.

Curtis Pashelka: Sharks forward Tyler Toffoli didn’t practice yesterday.

Curtis Pashelka of The Mercury News: Sharks defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin‘s will miss the remainder of the NHL and AHL season due to an upper-body injury. Mukhamadullin was injured last Tuesday against the Ducks.

Dan Greenspan: Seattle Kraken defenseman Ryker Evans missed last night’s game due to an illness.

Murat Ates: Winnipeg Jets coach Scot Arniel said that forward Gabriel Vilardi is with the team and getting closer to resuming skating.

Darrin Bauming: Arniel said that defenseman Neal Pionk is getting closer to returning. He’s been out for 11 games with a lower-body injury.

Darrin Bauming: Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers missed his second consecutive game with an illness.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.