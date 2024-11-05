Western Conference Injuries: Avs, Oilers, Predators, Sharks, Blues, and Jets

Evan Rawal: The Colorado Avalanche have activated forward Artturi Lehkonen from the IR. A good sign that he will be in the lineup on Tuesday.

Ryan Boulding: Avalanche forward Miles Wood was placed on the IR retroactive to October 28th.

Ryan Boulding: Avs coach Jared Bednar said that forward Gabriel Landeskog has had some time off the ice. He’s still going through the process and there is no timetable for his return.

Jack Michaels: Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid took part in the Oilers optional skate yesterday. He may be a bit ahead of schedule but his return is not imminent. He’s more day-to-day now. A return against the Vancouver Canucks hasn’t been ruled out.

Robby Stanley: Nashville Predators forward Tommy Novak left last night’s game in the period after he collided with teammate Colton Sissons. There was no update after the game.

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini said that he’s good to go tonight.

Curtis Pashelka: Sharks forward Ty Dellandrea said that he’s pretty much ready to go, He had an injured hand from blocking a shot.

Both Dellandrea and Celebrini would need to be activated from the IR.

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues coach Drew Bannister said that defenseman Philip Broberg is expected to be out for four to six weeks, which is better than they originally thought.

Lou Korac: There was no update on Blues defenseman Nick Leddy or forward Mathieu Joseph. Both are out with lower-body injuries. They aren’t skating and until they do, they are status quo.

Winnipeg Jets: The Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers and defenseman Logan Stanley were given a maintenance day.

Darrin Bauming: Jets forward Kyle Connor was pulled from Sunday’s game in the third period by a concussion spotter after a high hit from Nikita Kucherov. He practiced yesterday.

Defenseman Ville Heinola (ankle infection) and forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan (broken foot) practiced in no-contact jerseys. Both are on the IR.