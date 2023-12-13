Western Conference Injuries: Coyotes, Blackhawks, Flames, Kings, Sharks, Canucks, and Jets

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes defenseman Sean Durzi missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Eric Francis: Calgary Flames defenseman Chris Tanev missed last night’s game.

Pat Steinberg: Tanev is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones is having an upper-body injury evaluated and didn’t travel with the team.

Russell Morgan: Los Angeles Kings defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov will be out tonight with a lower-body injury and is day-to-day according to coach Todd McLellan.

Forward Arthur Kaliyev has flu-like symptoms and is questionable for tonight.

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks forwards Logan Couture and Ryan Carpenter were on the ice after Sharks practice.

Curtis Pashlka: Couture said that he’s feeling better but there is not timeline on when he could return. Back in October after a setback he started wondering if he’d be able to return.

Curtis Pashelka: The Sharks have activated forward Luke Kunin off the IR and placed defenseman Matt Benning on the IR.

Sheng Peng: Sharks forward Nico Sturm left last night’s game with a mid-body injury after an awkward fall.

Thomas Drance: Vancouver Canucks coach Rick Tocchet on forward Pius Suter: “He’s close, he could play Thursday.”

Tocchet adds that Suter is cleared but they want to make sure he’s 100 percent ready to return to the lineup.

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill is back skating but is not practicing with the team yet.

Defenseman Kaedan Korczak missed last night’s game with an injury.

Winnipeg Jets: Coach Rick Bowness yesterday on forward Kyle Connor.

“Kyle is heading back to Winnipeg. He’ll be re-evaluated by our doctors tonight when it gets in. And we’ll go from there. But as of now obviously, he’s not playing tonight or tomorrow. And we’ll know more tonight once our doctors have the chance to examine him themselves.”

Reporter: “So is there been any kind of timeframe explained, sort of potential?”

Bowness: “Not until we will hear from our doctors.”