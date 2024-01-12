Western Conference Injuries: Ducks, Avalanche, Stars, Blues, Golden Knights, and the Jets

Anaheim Ducks: Forward Trevor Zegras will be out for six to eight weeks with a broken ankle that will require surgery.

Defenseman Pavel Mintyukov will be out for about six weeks with a separated shoulder.

Derek Lee: Zegras has been placed on the IR.

Anaheim Ducks: Goaltender John Gibson left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Landeskog hit the ice last season on Feb. 20. It’s Jan. 11 today, and he’s back on the ice for the first time since having cartilage transplant surgery on his knee back on May 10. VIDEO: Gabriel Landeskog Hits The Ice For First Time Since Knee Surgeryhttps://t.co/iVfbOXHfwc — Evan Rawal (@evanrawal) January 11, 2024

Brien Rea: Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer said that goaltender Jake Oettinger is a “possibility” for tonight.

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues coach Drew Bannister on defenseman Justin Faulk: “The short feedback that I got, I think there’s strides. I think that he’s going to try again with us tomorrow as we practice full. … I believe today that he felt better than yesterday.”

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel left the game in the second period for a bit but did return. He said he “felt something” and left to get it checked out.

Jesse Granger: Golden Knights forward Mark Stone left in the second period but returned for the third.

John Lu: Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor took part in their morning skate yesterday in a no-contact jersey, It’s been four and a half weeks since his knee injury.

John Lu: Jets forward Mark Scheifele left last night’s games with a lower-body injury.

John Lu: Jets defenseman Ville Heinola has been cleared to return from his fractured ankle and was assigned to the AHL on a conditioning stint.