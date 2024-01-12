Western Conference Injuries: Ducks, Avalanche, Stars, Blues, Golden Knights, and the Jets
Anaheim Ducks: Forward Trevor Zegras will be out for six to eight weeks with a broken ankle that will require surgery.

Defenseman Pavel Mintyukov will be out for about six weeks with a separated shoulder.

  • Derek Lee: Zegras has been placed on the IR.

Anaheim Ducks: Goaltender John Gibson left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Brien Rea: Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer said that goaltender Jake Oettinger is a “possibility” for tonight.

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues coach Drew Bannister on defenseman Justin Faulk: “The short feedback that I got, I think there’s strides. I think that he’s going to try again with us tomorrow as we practice full. … I believe today that he felt better than yesterday.”

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel left the game in the second period for a bit but did return. He said he “felt something” and left to get it checked out.

Jesse Granger: Golden Knights forward Mark Stone left in the second period but returned for the third.

John Lu: Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor took part in their morning skate yesterday in a no-contact jersey, It’s been four and a half weeks since his knee injury.

John Lu: Jets forward Mark Scheifele left last night’s games with a lower-body injury.

John Lu: Jets defenseman Ville Heinola has been cleared to return from his fractured ankle and was assigned to the AHL on a conditioning stint.