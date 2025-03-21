Western Conference Injuries: Ducks, Blackhawks, Avs, Oilers, Sharks, Kraken, Canucks, Golden Knights and Jets

Derek Lee: Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson started last night. He’d been out for the past seven games.

Derek Lee: Ducks forward Nikita Nesterenko missed practice yesterday and coach Greg Cronin didn’t have an update.

Tracey Myers: Chicago Blackhawks forward Colton Dach got x-rays after the game for an upper-body injury. He was favoring his left arm.

Dave McCarthy: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson will be out three to four weeks with an upper-body injury.

Ryan Rishaug: Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid left in the second period. He didn’t look great leaving the ice. It looked like he tweaked something and went off the ice immediately, then sat down at the end of the bench and talked with their athletic therapist.

Quick and dirty crosscheck to the ribs by Morrissey that knocked Connor McDavid out of the game. pic.twitter.com/QU6dG2fXO8 — David Staples (@dstaples) March 21, 2025

Gerry Moddejonge: Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner was sent to concussion protocol with 15:03 left in the third period.

Stuart Skinner is removed from the game following this collision. ?: Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/2H49o5jUkT — Oilersnation.com, Oily Since ‘07 (@OilersNation) March 21, 2025

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch didn’t have an update on McDavid or Skinner after the game.

Jim Matheson: Oilers Leon Draisaitl got tangled up with Utah Hockey Club defenseman Olli Maatta in their last game. It’s not serious but they are being cautious with him.

Gerry Moddejonge: Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said that Draisaitl is day-to-day.

“It’s definitely being cautious. We’re near the end of the regular season, hitting the playoffs. We want 100 percent from Leon when he’s healthy and this is something we do not want to linger. We feel this is something he probably could play through, maybe it’s not an issue, we certainly don’t want it to be an issue for the long-term. So this is definitely the right play, we believe.”

We have our first Evander Kane sighting skating with the team taking morning skate. pic.twitter.com/GLd8kFd476 — Tom Gazzola (@TomGazzola) March 20, 2025

Daily Faceoff – Fantasy: San Jose Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Scott Malone: Seattle Kraken forward Chandler Stephenson left Wednesday’s game in the second period. Coach Dan Bylsma said he was getting evaluated yesterday.

Larry Brooks: Vancouver Canucks forward Filip Chytil didn’t travel with the team to start their six-game road trip. They are in New York for Saturday afternoon.

SinBin.vegas: Vegas Golden Knights forward William Karlsson has been activated from the LTIR and defenseman Shea Theodore was placed on the LTIR retroactive to the Four Nations break.

Mike McIntyre: Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk wasn’t wearing a walking boot or brace and he was riding a stationary bike yesterday.

