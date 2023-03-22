Western Conference Injuries: Flames, Avs, Stars, Wild, Predators, Canucks, and Golden Knights

Pat Steinberg: Calgary Flames defenseman Chris Tanev missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar and forward Evan Rodrigues didn’t practice yesterday.

Forward Gabriel Landeskog skated on his own and not with the team.

Evan Rawal: Avs coach Jared Bednar said that Rodrigues isn’t doing great and is in concussion protocol.

Evan Rawal: Avs coach Jared Bednar said on @AltitudeSR that defenseman Erik Johnson is “getting close.” Defenseman Josh Manson is expected to start skating this week or next. Forward Darren Helm is getting close. Forward Gabriel Landeskog is not close.

Saad Yousuf: Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin took part in their morning skate and optional practice the past two days but not ready just yet. Coach Pete DeBoer: “Got the stitches out, looks good… definitely on the horizon here. I would say an option this week, potentially.”

Saad Yousuf: Stars forward Mason Marchment (knee) hasn’t been on the ice with the team lately. Coach DeBoer: ““I think he’s projected to be back before the end of the regular season, which would be great. It would be nice to get him some games before playoffs.”

Saad Yousuf: The Stars had originally thought goaltender Scott Wedgewood would be out for a week to 10 days but it’s been over a month now. Coach DeBoer: “Obviously this has taken longer than any of us thought… He is a little frustrated but good news is he is progressing and I see him back here sooner than later.”

Dane Mizutani: Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno returned to the lineup last night.

Alex Daugherty: Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi missed last night’s game.

Farhan Lalji: Vancouver Canucks coach Rick Tocchet on defenseman Filip Hronek: “He’s day to day. A good chance he’s in on Thursday”

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights goaltenders Logan Thompson and Laurent Brossoit are traveling with the team and are getting closer to returning.