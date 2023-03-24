Western Conference Injuries: Flames, Blackhawks, Predators, and the Golden Knights

Pat Steinberg: Calgary Flames defenseman Chris Tanev has missed the past two games with an upper-body injury.

Daily Faceoff: Chicago Blackhawks forward Colin Blackwell has sports hernia surgery and is out for the remainder of the season.

Chicago Blackhawks: Forward Philipp Kurashev left last night’s game early.

Tom Gulitti: Kurashev took a hit from Tom Wilson just over four minutes into the game.

Alex Daugherty: Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi is ‘day-to-day’ according to coach John Hynes and Filip Forsberg, Juuso Parssinen, Alex Carrier are “not day-to-day’

SinBin.Vegas: The Vegas Golden Knights have activated forward Nic Roy off the IR.

Goaltender Logan Thompson returned last night.

Owen Krepps of Vegas Hockey Now: So Logan Thompson return but he wasn’t able to make it through the game, leaving the third period with a lower-body. Forward Reilly Smith left last night’s game in the second period with a lower-body injury.

Both players will be out on Saturday according to coach Bruce Cassidy.

“I don’t think either will be available Saturday. That is the initial diagnosis, but we will reconvene tomorrow and obviously Saturday on gameday. Right now we’re obviously concerned about Logan, he missed a lot of time. With Reilly, I think it was just the lower body that he couldn’t play through. Obviously, Logan missing that much time we will have to really look closely at that one.”

Here’s the replay of the Logan Thomspon injury. pic.twitter.com/pJpgWJa34u — SinBin.vegas (@SinBinVegas) March 24, 2023