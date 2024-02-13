Western Conference Injuries: Flames, Blackhawks, Sharks, Canucks, Golden Knights, and the Jets

Calgary Flames: Forward Jakob Pelletier left last night’s with an upper-body injury.

Ben Pope: The Chicago Blackhawks expect forward Connor Bedard to return next week. He’ll get some imaging done on Monday and has a doctor’s appointment.

Ben Pope: Looking like he could return against the Flyers on February 21st or against the Jets on the 23rd.

Ben Pope: Blackhawks defenseman Jarred Tinordi missed practice due to a groin strain.

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks forward Logan Couture missed his third straight practice.

San Jose Sharks PR: Sharks forward Tomas Hertl: “I have been experiencing soreness in my left on and off this season. After speaking with doctors and our medical staff earlier this year, it was clear that the injury was not going to get any worse and I could continue to pay through it, including attending the NHL All-Star weekend in Toronto. After returning from Toronto and having additional conversations with my family and our team medical staff, over the last week, I made the decision to have this procedure done now so that I can return to 100% as soon as possible.”

Sharks PR: Sharks GM Mik Griere said that Hertl is expected to miss at least several weeks and there is no timetable until he has the procedure on his left knee to clean up for loose cartilage.

Daily Faceoff: Seattle Kraken defenseman Brian Dumoulin left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Vancouver Canucks: Defenseman Carson Soucy has been placed on the IR.

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson missed last night’s game with an illness.

Jesse Granger: Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore is still practicing in a no-contact jersey.

Winnipeg Jets PR: Forward David Gustafsson has been activated from the IR and has been loaned to the Manitoba (AHL) for a conditioning stint.