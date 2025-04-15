Western Conference Injuries: Stars, Oilers, Wild, and Canucks

Sean Shapiro: Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill clarified that defenseman Miro Heiskanen was never “not expected to play in the first round. He won’t be in Game 1, but they are hopeful that he’s able to play at some point during the series.

Sean Shapiro: Stars defensemen Thomas Harley and Esa Lindell are not injured and were healthy scratched/rested last night.

Ryan Rishaug: Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said that defenseman Mattias Ekholm will miss at least the first round of the playoffs. Forward Trent Frederic is questionable for Game 1 and Evander Kane is a maybe.

Forwards Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman, and defenseman Jake Walman and Troy Stecher should be ready for Game 1.

Forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkin was in the lineup last night but Connor McDavid was held out for maintenance/precautionary.

Gerry Moddejonge: Los Angeles Kings forward Quinton Byfield left in the second period of last night’s game being taken down by Darnell Nurse and getting cross-checked in the back of the helmet. There was no update after the game.

Sarah McLellan: Minnesota Wild coach John Hynes said that defensemen Jared Spurgeon and Declan Chisholm were given maintenance days yesterday. Spurgeon is feeling better and could be in the lineup.

Defenseman Jake Middleton skated, and it’s a possibility that he will play tonight.

Ben Kuzma: Vancouver Canucks defenseman Derek Forbort suffered a broken orbital bone from a fight with Minnesota Wild Yakov Trenin.

Kevin Woodley: Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko will miss their final two games with an illness.

“He’s feeling OK, but he’s not feeling that great. I’m not going to throw him in,” coach Rick Tocchet said. “There’s two games left. I don’t think I’m going to play him. There’s no reason to.”

Forward Filip Chytil practiced yesterday in a no-contact jersey. He’s done for the season but did skate in a no-contact jersey on Sunday for the first time since suffering a concussion on March 15th.

