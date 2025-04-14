NHL Rumors: Teams Who Might Consider Trying to Offer Sheet Someone This Offseason

NHL Free AgentsNHL Rumors

There will likely be more teams considering trying to offer sheet someone this offseason. Which teams could be a the top of the list to try?
James Mirtle of The Athletic: After the St. Louis Blues’ big success last offseason, will there be more offer sheet attempts this offseason? A look at some teams that would have the cap space and appropriate draft picks to make an attempt.

Los Angeles Kings – They’ve got all of their 2026 draft picks and about $20 million in cap space for next season. They could use some more scoring help – Matthew Knies or JJ Peterka? A bit of pressure to win with Anze Kopitar and Drew Doughty aging.

Utah Hockey Club – Had higher hopes this year but struggled to score. Have all their draft picks as well others, and over $20 million in cap space. Will be targeting UFAs and maybe RFAs.

NHL Rumors: Los Angeles Kings, and the New York Rangers

Montreal Canadiens – They’re an up-and-coming with all their draft picks and almost $20 million in cap space. Biggest need is down the middle, and they may need to get creative to get one.

Anaheim Ducks – The team wants to take the next step as they’ve missed the playoffs the past seven seasons. Goaltender Lukas Dostal is also a pending RFA, so they’d have to be careful.

Calgary Flames – Usually not a desired landing spot, but they have some nice pieces in place already and are moving into a new building soon. Could have around $15 million in cap space and could use a left-handed defenseman and scoring help.

Winnipeg Jets – They have $30 million in cap space but pending UFAs in Nikolaj Ehlers and Neal Pionk. They don’t have their 2nd round pick, so that may limit options.

New Jersey Devils – They have to re-sign RFA Luke Hughes, who is not offer sheet eligible. The Devils don’t have the cap space available like some others, but they have a solid roster. Could use help on the wing.

Philadelphia Flyers – Lower in the standing this year, so they would really need to improve if you’re potentially giving up a first-round pick. Goaltending has been a big issue this year, and if they improve that area next year, it could make a big difference. Could have $15 to $18 million to work with.

NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks – Pettersson, Hughes, Blue Line, Tocchet, and Boeser

Alex Daugherty: “Was surprised to see that Nashville isn’t included in this. They have the picks, the money, and the desperate need to add a young RFA to their squad. Mason McTavish? Gabe Vilardi? JJ Peterka? All viable options for Trotz to offer sheet.”

  • James Mirtle: “I penalized the teams that had really bad records this year in my calculation for this, mostly because the risk for them is higher. I’m not sure they’re set up for a big rebound next season, either. Last thing you want is to give up a top 5 pick.”
  • Alex Daugherty: “Makes sense. I just think, in the 2 years we’ve seen of GM Trotz, he’s not afraid to take a swing. They badly need a young productive center.”
  • James Mirtle: “Yeah. There’s a lot of teams in that boat though – Montreal stands out. There aren’t enough good centers in the league right now.”

Nick Alberga: “Matthew Knies isn’t getting offer-sheeted.. There’s no question Knies wants to remain a Leaf for the foreseeable future. Playoffs are the focus right now, but when contract talks escalate, it seems like a mid-range deal may be the end result.”

