When Will Things Become Uncomfortable for the Boston Bruins and RFA Jeremy Swayman?

NHL Network: Elliotte Friedman on the NHL Network when asked about the Jeremy Swayman RFA situation with the Boston Bruins, what he might be looking at, what the feelings are for both sides, and when is the next pressure point?

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Jamieson Coyle: “Jeremy Swayman, no more goalie hugs because Linus Ullmark is no longer a Boston Bruin, he’s an Ottawa Senator.

And as of right now, Jeremy Swamy doesn’t have a contract, and he’s an RFA. You take a look at the netminders last three seasons …”

Mike Johnson: “Good. Very good.”

Coyle: “Are great. .914, .920, .916, save percentage, respectively.”

I mean, this guy has been one of the top goalies in the NHL ever since coming into the National Hockey League.

We bring Elliot Friedman back here to pay off his Fastpass dues, and Elliott, Jeremy Swayman on the ice today for the Boston Bruins in the captain’s practice capacity.

Where does this thing go here? And are you surprised that we’re still talking about it not being done at this point?”

Friedman: “No, I’m not, because there’s always, there’s always some, Jamison, that go on to at this time of year. And to be honest, there’s, there’s still time. I know people will talk about, they’ll talk about, hey, you know, we don’t want this to go into training camp. There’s always one that goes to right into training camp or a bit later.

I think it’s always more, like Kelly Hrudy would always tell me it’s more challenging for a goalie than it is a skater to miss time. But to be honest, and Mike, you can tell me if I’m wrong, I don’t think that it’s a panic mode for anyone yet. Like I don’t look at this, the day after Labor Day, and say ‘It’s a disaster that he’s not signed.’

I think the challenge here is that, I know there was a report in the last week that Swayman was asking for $10 million. I didn’t hear that. What I heard was the ask was around the Charlie McAvoy number, which is nine and a half, but it’s not that far. At that point in time, we’re splitting hairs, and the Bruins just weren’t close to that.

So I still think there’s time. I still think there’s pressure points. I thought Swayman did a really interesting interview on a podcast where he talked about doing right by other goalies.

I don’t have a good answer on where this one gets settled right now. But I did hear, I did hear the last I checked, they were still significantly apart. Although, I always stress that one phone call can change that.”

Johnson: “Elliotte, what have you heard about, sort of the tender of these conversations? Because Swayman has been very honest and frank about it being a business and being firm in what he wants.

And the Bruin side has generally been sort of positive, like we’ll be fine. We’re going to get it done. We know important he is.

So publicly, it’s all fine. It’s just a negotiation. But privately, has there been any friction? Because it seems like seems like Swayman is relatively dug in, in principle, in what he’s asking for right now.”

Friedman: “Well, I think that, as you know, Mike like, from negotiating your own deals, like Swayman last summer got a hard introduction into the business side, right? Like he had the arb hearing, which he didn’t like.

I think, I think while he’s a very positive guy and he’s a very fun guy, I think he has a better understanding of what this is all about.

Like, one thing about the Bruins is they really try to hold the line. Now they, you know, McAvoy pushed it. And obviously, (David) Pastrnak pushed it. And so what Swayman’s probably looking at here, and this is just my opinion. Nobody’s told me that, is that as much as he probably wants to play, he saw what happened when some of his teammates like pushed the line a little bit.

And the Bruins like, for them, it’s business, they’ll say, ‘No, this is our number. No, this is our number.’ And ultimately, once it all gets settled, you’re a Bruin, and they take care of you. But get from A to B, it’s a grind. And I think right now we’re just seeing both sides grind.”

Johnson: “Without getting too far ahead of ourselves. Because you’re right, we have weeks, weeks and months until the actual season starts.”

Coyle: “Tell that to Boston fans.”

Johnson: “Ullmark is not there, (Joonas) Korpisalo, I don’t know if you can count on him. And Boston’s not quite as good. They’re a different kind of team. They’re going to be good, but they’re not going to roll into the playoffs by 20 points. Like, at some point, is the next pressure lever to start a training camp, or does it come close to the start of the season? Like, how confident could Boston be to hold this line that deep into September, maybe even October, with the options of Korpisalo available to them as the backup?”

Friedman: “Well, you know what, Mike, I honestly think now, and again I would tell you to disagree with me because you were a player, but most players tell me that one of the toughest points for them is right around now because your body tells you you should be playing.

You should be skating, you should be getting ready for training camp. And then when you’re not there and other people are there, it takes a really strong person to stay in your position. That I’ve had a lot of players tell me over the years that over the next week and over the next 15 days, are the point where the players feel the most pressure.

And then when the games start, it goes to results like you know, if a team, if Boston, goes out and they win five out of their first six games, even though they know in the long run they’re much, much better with Jeremy Swayman, it kind of holds a bit.

I always remember, I’m not a Cowboys fan, but I always remember in 1992 or 93 when Emmitt Smith missed the first two games and the Cowboys went 0-2, and they rushed back and they gave him everything he wanted, like at that point in time, results speak, but players have historically told me that right now is one of the toughest on them, because your body and your mind are telling you get ready to play, but you don’t have a deal.”

Johnson: “I will disagree with you Elliotte. It’s toughest on October 6, because that’s the first day you’re not getting paid. So yes, it’s uncomfortable now, but tougher when the paychecks start coming out of your wallet.”

Coyle: “You draw a hard line.”

Friedman: “That’s a good point. I concede the argument, I concede the argument.”