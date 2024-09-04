Will Nick Robertson Take the Opportunity That is There for him With the Toronto Maple Leafs?

TSN: Chris Johnston on Nick Robertson’s status with the Toronto Maple Leafs, that there is an opportunity for him, but will he re-sign with the team?

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Jamie McLennan: “I want to go back to Nick Robertson. Where do you think those talks are, or where do you think they’ll end up? In a situation where, I don’t, do you believe, he’s a young player, 22, I think he had what, 13, 14 goals last year?

Jeff O’Neill: “Well, he got sad a bunch of times, and every time he came back he scored.”

McLennan: “I know, but what like, okay, so, what is he? Is he, I don’t know what he is as a player yet. Is he a nine, a top-nine? Is he a top-six? Does he believe? Where do you think he fits?

And then, obviously, with every dollar counting, with them being tight against the cap, like, not like they can offer him a huge raise here. So, you know, where do you think this all ends? Or, you know, where do you think that he can fit? Because if they are bringing other guys, they, there might be guys that push him out of the lineup.

Johnston: “For sure. And you know what’s unique here, this doesn’t seem to be, you know, related to money. It’s not as though there’s a breakdown in negotiations.

I mean, this trade request was made, you know, after he received his, you know, you know, after they retained his rights as an RFA and a (inaudible), and so, you know, it’s not about money. I think it’s been about the opportunity.

And, you know, for those of us that don’t have any emotions involved in this, just just watching from the outside, you know, I think you sit here at the neutral party and say, Okay, this is the first year you’re not going to require waivers. Sorry, you will require waivers to go to Marlies, so you’re likely not going to go on waivers. You’re gonna be in the NHL.

If you had an issue with your playing time, maybe that was connected to your head coach. Well the Leafs changed head coaches and Craig Berube is in charge now.

And they’re just not as deep, quite frankly, on paper, as they have been in years gone by. I mean, I think it’s pretty clear to see, Matthew Knies I think will be a top-six option for them on left wing. No one else you can say for sure. I mean, maybe Bobby McMann, coming off an injury, can fill that role. Maybe it’s a Robertson. Maybe it’s someone who isn’t yet signed, or a player that ends up coming in on tryout.

But point is, there’s pretty clearly an opportunity there. And at least to this point, Nick Robertson has been unwilling to want to continue and sign on with the Leafs.

And so, where does it end up? I mean, I think it depends how strongly he believes in his convictions. Does he, is he willing to sit out, you know, days, weeks, months, to prove his point, to try to force organizations hand.

I mean, ultimately, this is different, even than many, many years ago, where the (William) Nylander – Leafs stand up, which, you know, standoff, which was about money. Nylander was a pretty proven piece at that point. Obviously had room to grow, but was an important member of the team.

I mean, I think no one can say with certainty what Nick Robertson is for the Leafs. I mean, pretty encouraging to see the number of goals he scored last year, 14 of them, 13 and even strength. But, you know, can he do it over a period of time? Could he handle more minutes? Can he be in more of a prime-time role?

I mean, I think he’s got to still show it. He’s got to prove it. And the only way to do that is, you know, ultimately, by playing somewhere. And so you know, he’s going to have nowhere to play, at least in North America, if he continues to stick, you know, firm to his his desire to be traded and the leafs don’t trade him because they control his rights as long as he’s a restrictive free agent.