Which Central Division Team Could be a Surprise?

The Utah Hockey Club could be a surprise team next season in the Central Division

NHL Network: Bruce Boudreau thinks the Utah Hockey Club could be a surprise team in the Central Division.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Wachter: “Now we’ll go to a team that perhaps could surprise us. And I really liked your answer for this one because it’s about, you talking about finding that right fit. It’s just a little change can go a long way and a change in scenery here in this case, your choice is Utah.

Boudreau: “Yeah, and the reason I thought that was, it’s simple. I’ve been on teams that have transferred to other, or you go to cities for the first time, and I think this is going to be such a pleasant surprise. (A) for the holdovers from Arizona, that they don’t have to worry every day where they’re going to, where their kids are going to go to school next week, next year, and everything else.

Utah is a great hockey town and they added three quality defensemen. I think that’s the biggest thing. You know what I mean? They add three defensemen, I think their goaltending is, is quite well and understated because they were getting so many shots on goal against them last year.

But I mean you add those three quality defenseman to a team that wants to win and is motivated to play in their new hometown. I think they’re going to be a surprise team.

And they could all skate, like I mean, they’ve done a great job in drafting kids that can skate. Now you put them in an environment where they’re going to have more than 4,500 fans, of their fans there at a game and I think I think they could really surprise you.”

Wachter: “Yeah, I think it’s gonna be a show in town too. I’m excited to see hockey in Utah at the NHL level.”