Which Pacific Division Team Has Some Work To Do?

Erika Wachter: “On the flip side, which team do you think, you know what, they’ve got some more work to do?

Boudreau: “Well, you know what, I hate to admit it, but I keep waiting for the Anaheim Ducks to start to do something big. To get out of the like, it’s been three or four years now, where they’ve just been hovering around the basement and not making the playoffs.

And, and, like I mean, they added Brian Dumoulin and Robbie Fabbri, and that’s great. But I want, I want to see them make, make a move to, to be that team in Southern California again, that everybody comes up to see. Where they, because when they pack their buildings and, and they’re fortunate to be really good in their early 2010. ’11. ’12, ’13 and right up to ’15. And, and the fans were great.

But I just think they got to do more. They, I know they want their young kids to come up, but I think they got to surround them with, with good players that are veterans, because their minor league team ended up in last place too. So I mean, it’s not like they have an awful lot of guys, depth coming up from there.

And, so I would like to, like to have seen them do more to be more competitive. They’ll be competitive in October, November, but come December, it will be tough for me to watch them play I think.

Wachter: Yeah, you want to see them be competitive when it counts.