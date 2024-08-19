NHL Trade: The Edmonton Oilers Make to Trades to Deal with the Offer Sheets

The Edmonton Oilers acquired Vasily Podkolzin

Edmonton Oilers: The Oilers traded a 2025 fourth-round pick to the Vancouver Canucks for forward Vasily Podkolzin. The pick was originally Ottawa’s.

Puck Pedia: The 23-year-old Podkolzin is in the first year of a two-year deal with a $1 million salary cap hit.

Iain MacIntyre: “After signing 4 wingers in free agency, not surprising Canucks take EDM 4th-rounder for Vasily Podkolzin now rather than wait until he fails to make team in fall. Still, sorry to see Vasily go. Good kid, honest, has talent. Needs to rebuild confidence and find opportunity.”

Puck Pedia: The Canucks now have $190,833 in projected salary cap space with a 23-man roster – 14 forwards, seven defensemen, two goaltenders, and Tucker Poolman on the IR.

When Poolman goes on the LTIR, it will be for $2.5 million.

The Edmonton Oilers trade Cody Ceci to the San Jose Sharks

San Jose Sharks: The Edmonton Oilers have traded defenseman Cody Ceci and a 2025 third-round pick to the Sharks for defenseman Ty Emberson.

Puck Pedia: Ceci is in the last year of his contract and carries a $3.25 million cap hit.

Emberson signed a one-year deal with a $950,000 cap hit. He’ll be an RFA after the season if he plays 50 games, if he plays less than 50 games he’ll become a Group 6 UFA.

The Oilers saved $2.3 million on the trade.

Mark Spector: The Oilers now have the room to match both offers (Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway) by sending one player with an $850,000 cap hit or more to the AHL. Options could be Derek Ryan, Ty Emberson, Vasily Podkolzin or someone else.

Jim Matheson: “Ok, so now Oilers trade Ceci and his $3.5 m cap hit to San Jose for right-shot D Ty Emberson, who played for Knoblauch on Rangers farm team in Hartford. Looks like they’ll match on Broberg now and let Holloway go with Podkolzin here in earlier trade.”

Puck Pedia: So now…

EDM can match both offer sheets

If they match both & Kane returns with everyone healthy, can only be compliant with another trade

If match Broberg but not Holloway, can be cap compliant when Kane returns without needing another trade

Ryan Rishaug: “Gut at this point is that they’ll match on Broberg. Holloway scenario feels up in the air still. We shall see.”

Puck Pedia : “ If during the season Kane was healthy and activated off LTIR, #LetsGoOjlers could not be cap compliant by just sending players down. Would have to either make a trade or have other players on LTIR.”

: “ Puck Pedia: “ If #LetsGoOilers match Broberg but do not match Holloway, if Kane is activated from LTIR mid season they could be cap compliant by just sending players down”

