NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers

Conor Ryan of Boston.com: Ryan writes that the Boston Bruins have options on the table. The Bruins still compete for a playoff spot and the third in the Atlantic. But this is not a position they have been in for a long time. Being in the cluster of the mirky bottom of the East puts Boston in a unique situation.

While President Cam Neely and General Manager Don Sweeney believe the Bruins are a playoff team, they have free-agent players and players with terms that teams will consider. Players like Trent Frederic (UFA), Morgan Geekie (UFA), Justin Brazeau (UFA), Andrew Peeke, Charlie Coyle, Brandon Carlo, Hampus Lindholm, Pavel Zacha, and Brad Marchand (UFA) could be moved with this possible retool being done in Boston.

The Bruins’ prospect pool isn’t that deep, and while they have a first-round pick in 2025, Boston will keep it.

How Will the Philadelphia Flyers Handle Their Pending RFAs?

Anthony Di Marco of Daily Faceoff: As Di Marco writes, the Philadelphia Flyers are still hanging around in the Eastern Conference Playoff mix. However, they have several players, including Tyson Foerster, Noah Cates, and Cam York, who are needing extensions this summer.

Let’s start with Noah Cates. Cates is finding his way into the lineup, but he’s in the final year of his deal. Based on his production and his role on the team, he could get a deal similar to Nicolas Roy‘s in the five-year range of around $3-$3.5 million a season.

Tyson Foerster is coming off his ELC, and as Di Marco writes, the Flyers have always gone the bridge route with their young players. He is playing well alongside Bobby Brink. For the way he plays, he could get a $2-$3 million AAV.

Cam York could consider a six to eight-year extension in the $6 million to $7 million range. There are stylistic comparables out there to Devon Toews in Colorado. However, it is unlikely he will get his AAV. It appears Travis Sanheim‘s $6.25 million AAV is in the internal mark, so York could come in under that.

