NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets – Adam Lowry, and Jonathan Toews

Adam Lowry‘s injury won’t pressure the Winnipeg Jets to make a trade

TSN: Injuries could force some teams to make moves, but don’t expect Winnipeg Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff to change his position according to Darren Dreger. Forward/captain Adam Lowry is out week-to-week. The 4 Nations break will give Lowry, and many other ailing players some rest. Regardless, Cheveldayoff is talking to teams.

“If there’s a forward that makes sense or an upgrade on defence that makes sense, he’ll act, but I don’t think he’ll do it just because he’s under pressure with Lowry hurt.”

NHL Injuries: Friday the 24th

There’s a mutual interest between the Winnipeg Jets and Jonathan Toews but it may not happen this year

Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press: The Winnipeg Jets have held some preliminary talks with free agent forward Jonathan Toews. Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff:

“Certainly if he’s progressing to that point in time, it would be a real welcome conversation to see if there’s a fit both ways. I think it would be a great story for his career, too. Not that he needs another story to his career. But I think he’s proud of his roots and would be an interesting fit.”

Cheveldayoff adds the 36-year-old Toews has a lot of work to do to push is body and see how it responds.

“We haven’t chatted in the last little while, but I certainly had some conversations with his representatives with respect to where things were.”

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said it’s very unlikely that Jonathan Toews will make a comeback this season. There’s mutual interest between Toews and his hometown Winnipeg Jets for next year.

“Now, as far as the Jets, his hometown team, the feeling is mutual, I’m told. If and when he comes back next year, the idea of playing for the Jets would mean a lot to Toews, but there are other teams that have inquired as well, and that mere fact that some teams have called, I know it means a lot to Toews, who wasn’t sure what to expect when we announced his potential comeback plans but for this year: Doesn’t look like it.”

NHL Rumors: Washington Capitals, and the Winnipeg Jets

