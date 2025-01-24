NHL Injuries: Bruins, Sabres, Hurricanes, Wings, Wild, Devils, Isles, Sens, Sharks, Leafs, Utah, Golden Knights

Scott McLaughlin: Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury. Coach Joe Sacco said they are “cautiously optimistic” for Saturday’s game.

Joe McDonald: Bruins forward Trent Frederic returned to the line after missing two games with an illness.

Mike Harrington: Buffalo Sabres forward Jason Zucker missed last night’s game with an illness.

Dave Hogg: Detroit Red Wings forward Patrick Kane missed last night’s game and is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. The injury happened on Sunday and missed the last six minutes of Tuesday’s game.

Jessi Pierce: Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov and defenseman Jared Spurgeon returned to the lineup.

Kevin Weekes: Have been told that New Jersey Devils goaltender Jacob Markstrom could have a knee sprain and he’ll miss some time. The Devils had been fearing it would be worse than that. His status for the 4 Nations Faceoff could be in jeopardy.

James Nichols: Have been told that the Devils could have an official Markstrom announcement this morning.

Stefen Rosner: New York Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson is week-to-week with a lower-body injury. Dobson suffered the injury during Monday’s game.

Forward Hudson Fasching practiced in a regular jersey. He had been skating on his own the past two days in a no-contact jersey. He’s on the IR retroactive to January 5th.

Claire Hanna: TSN 1200’s Dean Brown reported that Ottawa Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson is out with a lower-body injury.

Max Miller: San Jose Sharks forward Ty Dellandrea left last night’s game in the second period after he took an illegal check to the head from Cole Smith.

Darren Brown: Seattle Kraken forward Chandler Stephenson didn’t play in the third period and there was no update after the game.

TSN: Chris Johnston said that Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies will be out days and not weeks with an upper-body injury.

Forward John Tavares is said to be progressing but he hasn’t started skating yet.

Cole Bagley: Utah Hockey Club coach Andre Tourigny said that defenseman Mikhail Sergachev won’t be joining the team on their road trip and he remains day-to-day.

Belle Fraser: Utah defenseman Robert Bortuzzo (lower-body) was on the ice for their morning skate.

Lou Korac: Vegas Golden Knights forward William Karlsson was placed on the IR and is out week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

“We had a maintenance day for him the other day and we were hoping to get good news; it wasn’t what we wanted and what he wanted,” Cassidy said. “He’ll be week to week for now, so we’ll see how that plays out.”

Foward Cole Schwindt was placed on the IR with a lower-body injury.

