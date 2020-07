2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers: Exhibition Games Schedule

NHL: Exhibition game schedule for the teams that qualified for the 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs.

(All times ET; home team listed second)

Tuesday, July 28

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 4 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Montreal Canadiens, 8 p.m.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 29

Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers, 12 p.m.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Minnesota Wild, 2:30 p.m.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals, 4 p.m.

St. Louis Blues vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 6:30 p.m.

New York Islanders vs. New York Rangers, 8 p.m.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Winnipeg Jets; 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 30

Nashville Predators vs. Dallas Stars, 4 p.m.

Boston Bruins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, 7 p.m.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Arizona Coyotes, 10 p.m.