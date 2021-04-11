2021, 2022 NHL Draft Picks For Each Team
Taking a look at the current 2021 NHL draft picks that each team owns. With the NHL trade deadline later this month, many picks will be moved.
Image from NHL.com
A look at the 2021 and 2022 NHL draft picks for each team.

Anaheim1st2nd3rd4th5th6th7th
2021
2022
Arizona1st2nd3rd4th5th6th7th
2021
2022
Boston1st2nd3rd4th5th6th7th
2021
2022
Buffalo1st2nd3rd4th5th6th7th
2021
2022
Calgary1st2nd3rd4th5th6th7th
2021
2022
Carolina1st2nd3rd4th5th6th7th
2021
2022
Chicago1st2nd3rd4th5th6th7th
2021
2022
Colorado1st2nd3rd4th5th6th7th
2021
2022
Columbus1st2nd3rd4th5th6th7th
2021
2022*
Dallas1st2nd3rd4th5th6th7th
2021
2022
Detroit1st2nd3rd4th5th6th7th
2021
2022
Edmonton1st2nd3rd4th5th6th7th
2021
2022
Florida1st2nd3rd4th5th6th7th
2021
2022
Los Angeles1st2nd3rd4th5th6th7th
2021
2022
Minnesota1st2nd3rd4th5th6th7th
2021 *
2022
Montreal1st2nd3rd4th5th6th7th
2021
2022
Nashville1st2nd3rd4th5th6th7th
2021
2022
New Jersey1st2nd3rd4th5th6th7th
2021
2022
NY Islanders1st2nd3rd4th5th6th7th
2021