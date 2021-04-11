2021, 2022 NHL Draft Picks For Each Team

A look at the 2021 and 2022 NHL draft picks for each team.
|Anaheim
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|6th
|7th
|2021
|2022
|Arizona
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|6th
|7th
|2021
|2022
|Boston
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|6th
|7th
|2021
|2022
|Buffalo
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|6th
|7th
|2021
|2022
|Calgary
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|6th
|7th
|2021
|2022
|Carolina
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|6th
|7th
|2021
|2022
|Chicago
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|6th
|7th
|2021
|2022
|Colorado
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|6th
|7th
|2021
|2022
|Columbus
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|6th
|7th
|2021
|2022
|*
|Dallas
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|6th
|7th
|2021
|2022
|Detroit
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|6th
|7th
|2021
|2022
|Edmonton
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|6th
|7th
|2021
|2022
|Florida
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|6th
|7th
|2021
|2022
|Los Angeles
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|6th
|7th
|2021
|2022
|Minnesota
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|6th
|7th
|2021
|*
|2022
|Montreal
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|6th
|7th
|2021
|2022
|Nashville
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|6th
|7th
|2021
|2022
|New Jersey
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|6th
|7th
|2021
|2022
|NY Islanders
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|6th
|7th
|2021