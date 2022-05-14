2021-22 NHL Free Agents: UFA Defensemen

After looking that pending UFA centers and wingers, we’re now on to the defensemen.

It’s not a strong defenseman class if you’re looking to add an offensive defenseman. Kris Letang tops the list but there isn’t a guarantee that the 35-year-old will hit the open market.

29-year old John Klingberg will be at the top of some teams free agent wish list. The right-handed defenseman likely won’t be getting the big, long-term from the Dallas Stars.

Offensively, after Letang and Klingberg there is a bit of drop.