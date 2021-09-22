2021-22 Tampa Bay Lightning Season Primer
Up next
Author
Tampa Bay Lightning Salary Cap Projections
Tampa Bay Lightning Offseason Moves – Sports Forecaster

In

Corey Perry, RW/LW Free Agent – Montreal
Brian Elliott, G Free Agent – Philadelphia
Zach Bogosian, D Free Agent – Toronto
Charles Hudon, LW/RW Free Agent – Montreal
Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, C Free Agent – Colorado
Remi Elie, LW Free Agent
Gabriel Dumont, RW/C Free Agent – Minnesota
Maxime Lagace, G Free Agent – Pittsburgh
Darren Raddysh, D Free Agent – NY Rangers
Andrej Sustr, D Free Agent
Brent Seabrook, D Trade – Chicago

Out

Mitchell Stephens, C Trade – Detroit
Brian Lashoff, D Free Agent – Detroit
Luke Witkowski, RW/D Free Agent – Detroit
Blake Coleman, LW/RW Free Agent – Calgary
David Savard, D Free Agent – Montreal
Luke Schenn, D Free Agent – Vancouver
Andreas Borgman, D Free Agent – Dallas
Christopher Gibson, G Free Agent – Florida
Yanni Gourde, C/RW Expansion Draft – Seattle
Barclay Goodrow, W/C Trade – NY Rangers
2021-22 Tampa Bay Lightning Free Agents – Puck Pedia

Unrestricted Free Agents – Ondrej Palat, Jan Ruuta, Brian Elliott, Pat Maroon, Gabriel Dumont, Remi Elie, Frederik Claesson, Maxime Lagace, Andrej Sustr, and Darren Raddysh.

Restricted Free Agents – Charles Hudon, Mathieu Joseph, Simon Ryfors, Odeen Tufto, Alexander Green, Jimmy Huntington, Antoine Morand, Sean Day, Otto Somppi, and Alexei Lipanov.

2022 Tampa Bay Lightning Draft Picks – Cap Friendly

1st round – Tampa Bay
2nd round –
3rd round –
4th round –
5th round – Tampa Bay
6th round – Tampa Bay and Detoit
7th round – Tampa Bay and NY Rangers

Tampa Bay Lightning Roster
2021-2022 Tampa Bay Lightning Schedule