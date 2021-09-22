2021-22 Tampa Bay Lightning Season Primer

Tampa Bay Lightning Salary Cap Projections
Tampa Bay Lightning Offseason Moves – Sports Forecaster
In
|Corey Perry, RW/LW
|Free Agent – Montreal
|Brian Elliott, G
|Free Agent – Philadelphia
|Zach Bogosian, D
|Free Agent – Toronto
|Charles Hudon, LW/RW
|Free Agent – Montreal
|Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, C
|Free Agent – Colorado
|Remi Elie, LW
|Free Agent
|Gabriel Dumont, RW/C
|Free Agent – Minnesota
|Maxime Lagace, G
|Free Agent – Pittsburgh
|Darren Raddysh, D
|Free Agent – NY Rangers
|Andrej Sustr, D
|Free Agent
|Brent Seabrook, D
|Trade – Chicago
Out
|Mitchell Stephens, C
|Trade – Detroit
|Brian Lashoff, D
|Free Agent – Detroit
|Luke Witkowski, RW/D
|Free Agent – Detroit
|Blake Coleman, LW/RW
|Free Agent – Calgary
|David Savard, D
|Free Agent – Montreal
|Luke Schenn, D
|Free Agent – Vancouver
|Andreas Borgman, D
|Free Agent – Dallas
|Christopher Gibson, G
|Free Agent – Florida
|Yanni Gourde, C/RW
|Expansion Draft – Seattle
|Barclay Goodrow, W/C
|Trade – NY Rangers
2021-22 Tampa Bay Lightning Free Agents – Puck Pedia
Unrestricted Free Agents – Ondrej Palat, Jan Ruuta, Brian Elliott, Pat Maroon, Gabriel Dumont, Remi Elie, Frederik Claesson, Maxime Lagace, Andrej Sustr, and Darren Raddysh.
Restricted Free Agents – Charles Hudon, Mathieu Joseph, Simon Ryfors, Odeen Tufto, Alexander Green, Jimmy Huntington, Antoine Morand, Sean Day, Otto Somppi, and Alexei Lipanov.
2022 Tampa Bay Lightning Draft Picks – Cap Friendly
1st round – Tampa Bay
2nd round –
3rd round –
4th round –
5th round – Tampa Bay
6th round – Tampa Bay and Detoit
7th round – Tampa Bay and NY Rangers