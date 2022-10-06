2022-23 NHL preview: Boston Bruins

Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each team’s offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds are current as of the time of writing.

Boston Bruins Stanley Cup Odds: +2500

This could be a long season in Boston.

With injuries having piled up due to offseason surgeries for Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, and Matt Grzelcyk, the B’s will be shorthanded to start the year. These are three huge pieces of the pie for the Bruins.

This past offseason, their biggest moves were sending Erik Haula to the New Jersey Devils for Pavel Zacha and bringing back both Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci. Otherwise, the Bruins had a rather ho-hum off-season due to a tight salary cap.

Despite all the injuries, these Bruins still have a deep roster. Their top line will have Krejci and David Pastrnak early on, while Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk will look to pick up the chemistry they had last season. Taylor Hall, who is currently working his way back from an upper-body injury, will likely slide in on that second line.

On the third line, meanwhile, the trio of Charlie Coyle, Trent Frederic, and Craig Smith will likely be reunited.

With McAvoy and Grzelcyk out of the lineup, Mike Reilly, Connor Clifton, and Jakub Zboril will look to pick up the slack in-depth roles Up top, meanwhile, Hampus Lindholm and Brandon Carlo will take on some tough competition.

All three of Marchand, McAvoy, and Grzelcyk should be able to return in mid-November to early December, give or take. Can the Bruins hold on in the meantime?

Are we betting on the Bruins to win the cup? I mean… maybe? They’re a definite longshot, but they are running it back once again and have some really nice pieces on their roster.