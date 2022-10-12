2022-23 NHL preview: Carolina Hurricanes

Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each team’s offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds are current as of the time of writing.

Carolina Hurricanes Stanley Cup Odds: +1100

The Hurricanes are ready to surge.

And this might be the year they fill Lord Stanley’s Cup.

Carolina was one of the best teams in the NHL last year posting a 54-20-8 record and 116 points — the third-best record in the league.

Heading into the offseason, they knew some tough decisions would come. Nino Niederreiter walked in free agency, as did Vincent Trocheck — both players who were staples in their top-six.

While they may not have supplemented their center ice position instead allowing for Jesperi Kotkaniemi to have a chance to step up, they added big pieces elsewhere. They picked up superstar winger Max Pacioretty from the Vegas Golden Knights in a cap dump move and made a blockbuster deal to acquire Brent Burns.

Pacioretty is recovering from surgery on a torn Achilles suffered in August and his projected recovery was six months, projecting a late-season return.

Burns, meanwhile, joins after still playing at a very high level. The right-shot defenceman is slated to play on the Canes top pair alongside Jaccob Slavin.

In net, it’s the Freddie Andersen show once again. He’s coming off a career year posting a 35-14-3 record, a .922 save percentage and a 2.17 GAA. He’s an absolute stud in the crease, and playing in front of the defense the Canes have helps.

Are we betting on the Hurricanes to win the cup? Most definitely. +1100 odds are solid for a team that is as deep as the Hurricanes are. They took the Rangers to seven games in the second round last year, but could’ve easily went to the finals if they managed to break through Igor Shesterkin.