2022-23 NHL preview: Colorado Avalanche

Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview. We'll be taking a dive into each team's offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds are current as of the time of writing.

Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup Odds: +400

Can the Avalanche go back-to-back? Time will tell.

What we do know is this Avalanche team will have a bit of a new look this year. In net, Darcy Kuemper left to sign with the Washington Capitals, while the Avs traded for Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers. He’ll be thrust into a starting role for the first time in his career.

Up front, the club couldn’t re-sign either Nazem Kadri or Andre Burakovsky, who signed with the Calgary Flames and Seattle Kraken, respectively.

Alex Newhook will be expected to step up in that 2C role, while Evan Rodrigues was signed to play on his wing.

Colorado will continue to have their top-end talent. Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, Cale Makar and Devon Toews are all still among the best at their respective positions. While the bottom six will have some new faces too, the backend is virtually the same as it was last year.

That’s going to be key to helping Georgiev along.

We saw this Colorado team run the table across the NHL last year cruising through the Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues, Edmonton Oilers and Tampa Bay Lightning on their way to their first cup title since 2001.

Are we betting on the Avalanche to win the cup? They’re worth it, for sure. The only downside is the juice on these odds which find themselves all the way at +400. I took them at +250 last year ahead of the playoffs, so long as the lower odds doesn’t scare you off, they’re absolutely are worth the bet.