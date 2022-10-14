2022-23 NHL preview: Toronto Maple Leafs

Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each team’s offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds are current as of the time of writing.

Toronto Maple Leafs Stanley Cup Odds: +700

If the Leafs can get out of the first round, watch out.

If not, watch out.

This organization feels, once again, like it’s reaching a breaking point. GM Kyle Dubas is entering the final year of his contract with the team, and if they were to falter again, I’d expect changes in the Six.

But boy, if the Leafs are able to beat their first-round curse they feel like they could go all the way.

One of the biggest questions will be in the crease. Toronto traded for Matt Murray and signed Ilya Samsonov in order to upgrade their crease. Murray’s had his struggles since he left the Pittsburgh Penguins, with whom he won two cups. The last two years in Ottawa were gutting, but can he find his came once again? That’s what the Leafs are betting on.

Toronto added some nice depth this off-season. In the forward ranks, Denis Malgin, Adam Gaudette, Calle Jarnkrok and Zach Aston-Reese join the club. On the backend, Jordie Benn and Victor Mete should provide some nice depth.

Are we betting on the Leafs to win the cup? I’d have a hard time wagering on the Leafs right now. Yes, they’re good. Yes, they have Auston Matthews, but they’re also cursed. They haven’t been out of the first round since 2004. On top of that, the betting market is heavy on this team bringing their number down. Let’s wait this out a little bit.