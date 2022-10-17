2022-23 Top 10 Buffalo Sabres Prospects

The Buffalo Sabres are another franchise that seems to be stuck in perpetual rebuild since the glory days with Dominik Hasek. It seemed as though the rebuild would end with the start of the Jack Eichel era, but injuries and a lack of a supporting cast derailed that dynasty before it began.

Now the Sabres have moved on from Eichel, stockpiled two first-overall draft selections and have built a foundation around Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power. This time the Sabres are counting on a young supporting cast of Tage Thompson, Casey Mittelstadt, Peyton Krebs, Dylan Cozens, and Henri Jokiharju, who are all 24 years old or younger.

It may take one, or two more seasons for this group to fully realize their upside potential and the prospect pool is flush with more talent projected from foundational pieces to complimentary role players.

The future in Buffalo is finally starting to look bright!

1. Owen Power, LD – Buffalo Sabres (NHL)

Age: 19

Ht/Wt: 6-6/214

Drafted: first overall in 2021 by Buffalo Sabres

It has been a long time since a first-overall player selected in the NHL Entry Draft did not step right into the NHL. Some players selected in that prestigious position in hindsight should have returned to junior, so credit to the Buffalo Sabres for not forcing the issue with Power and allowing him to return to the University of Michigan for his sophomore season.

He had a banner campaign scoring 32 points in 33 games with the Wolverines, playing top minutes and refining his game. He played for Canada at the Olympics and looked right at home playing against mainly pro players. Power signed with Buffalo following his collegiate season and stepped right into a big role with Buffalo for the final eight games. He played over 20 minutes a game scoring two goals and three points. Power is a strong Calder Trophy candidate if he can wrestle some PP time away from Dahlin.

2. Jack Quinn, LW/RW – Rochester Americans (AHL)

Age: 21

Ht/Wt: 6-0/176

Drafted: 2020 round one, 8th overall by Buffalo Sabres.

Many questioned the Sabres selecting Quinn ahead of fellow Ottawa 67’s forward Marco Rossi in the 2020 draft, and while that jury is still out on that choice the gap has significantly closed. In part because Rossi missed time to injury, but mainly due to the outstanding play of Quinn in the AHL. In the COVID short season, he played in 15 games, scoring nine points with the Americans. In his first full campaign as a pro player playing in 45 games, he scored 26 goals and scored 61 points. Quinn is hopeful to make and stick with the Sabres roster this year but could still use some AHL time to improve his play away from the puck. Quinn is projecting as a top-six, offensive winger.

3. Matt Savoie, C – Winnipeg Ice (WHL)

Age: 18

Ht/Wt: 5-9/179

Drafted: 2022 round one, 9th overall by Buffalo Sabres

The Winnipeg Ice boasted an All-Star roster loaded with some top-end offensive talent, and Savoie was the driving fore behind it. Savoie racked up 90 points in 65 games in his draft year. The prior year he spent the COVID season in the USHL playing with the Dubuque Fighting Saints scoring 38 points in 34 games.

He is an undersized but dynamic offensive player. Savoie will spend his D+1 season in the WHL with the Ice again and try to help lead the team to a WHL Championship and seat at the table in the Memorial Cup. Savoie is a few years away but could become a top-six center in the NHL.

4. J.J. Peterka, W/C – Rochester Americans (AHL)

Age: 20

Ht/Wt: 5-11/192

Drafted: 2020 round two, 34th overall by Buffalo Sabres

Peterka is one of the fastest and highest-rising prospects in hockey. The second-round pick made a splash in his North American debut scoring 68 points in 70 games in the AHL. His offensive skill is obvious, but he also is a pain in the ass to play against.

He has a non-stop motor, is a relentless forechecker and isn’t shy to play physically despite being on the small side at 5-11, 192 pounds. Originally projected as a middle-six player in the NHL, if Peterka continues to show offensive chops he could play his way into a top-six, rather than bottom-six role in the NHL.

5. Devon Levi, G – Northeastern University (NCAA)

Age: 20

Ht/Wt: 6-0/185

Drafted: 2020 round seven, 212th overall by Florida Panthers

The seventh-round pick by the Panthers had a breakout performance with Canada at the 2021 WJC with a 6-1-0 record to capture the Silver as tournament best goaltender. He followed that up as the NCAA Best Goalie and Top Rookie and Hobey Baker finalist as a freshman with Northeastern. Acquired as a focal piece in return for Sam Reinhart, Levi has quickly become the organization’s top goaltender prospect.

6. Noah Ostlund, C – Djurgardens IF (HockeyAllsvenskan)

Age: 18

Ht/Wt: 5-11/165

Drafted: 2022 round one 16th overall by Buffalo Sabres

The Swedish forward reeks of skill and hockey sense but stinks when it comes to physical play. He will continue to develop in Sweden with Djurgardens and hopefully add some muscle and grit to his game. Even without it, he projects as a top-six, first PP unit offensive threat at the NHL level.

7. Jiri Kulich, C – Rochester Americans (AHL)

Age: 18

Ht/Wt: 6-0/179

Drafted: 2022 round one 28th overall By Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres third selection in the first round is the Czech sniper who had a breakout performance at the U18 World Championship with Czechia where he scored nine goals in six games to lead the tournament. Kulich is coming to America to play in the AHL in the Sabres system. He plays a solid defensive game already, so his incubation period in the AHL may be a short one.

8. Isak Rosen, C/W – Rochester Americans (AHL)

Age: 19

Ht/Wt: 5-11/165

Drafted: 2021 round one 14th overall by Buffalo Sabres

After a disappointing D+1 season in Sweden where he was limited to 28 SHL games playing limited minutes, the Sabres and Rosen have elected to make the jump to North America. Rosen has shown his offensive upside in junior levels and internationally with five points at the 2022 WJC with Sweden. Rosen may need a season or two of AHL development before he can honestly challenge for an NHL top-six roster spot.

9. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, G – Rochester Americans (AHL)

Age: 23

Ht/Wt: 6-4/196

Drafted: 2017 round two 54th overall by Buffalo Sabres

After a stellar junior career when UPL was lauded with the Red Tilson (OHL MVP), OHL Goalie of the Year, WJC Silver and Gold and a U18 Gold, injuries derailed the start of his pro career. UPL played a healthy season with 35 AHL starts posting a 15-14-8 record and playing in nine NHL games with Buffalo. UPL has some serious competition now for future franchise goalie as Devon Levi is closing in.

10. Ryan Johnson, LD – University of Minnesota (NCAA)

Age: 21

Ht/Wt: 6-0/170

Drafted: 2019 round one 31st overall by Buffalo Sabres

The fleet-footed mobile defender is in his senior year with the Golden Gophers and will be in pursuit of a Frozen Four NCAA Championship. If he does not finish the year in the Sabres roster, he could hit the free agent market in the summer, and there would be plenty of interest.

Honorable Mentions:

Erik Portillo, G – Backstopping the Michigan Wolverines in pursuit of a Championship.

Linus Weissbach, LW – Looking to improve on 16 goals and 37 points as an AHL rookie.

Prokhor Poltapov, RW – 19-year-old looking for more minutes in KHL as a sophomore.

Oskari Laaksonen, D – Could be their first D in line for an NHL recall.