2022-23 Top 10 Edmonton Oilers Prospects

The Edmonton Oilers are a decade removed from selecting first overall in three consecutive drafts with Taylor Hall, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Nail Yakupov. Some would say the Oilers picked first in weak drafts, some would say they drafted the wrong player or failed to develop the player they selected.

Since then, they hit a home run with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl and have built a competitive team around their two crown jewels. Surrounding them with young talent has been a struggle.

Jesse Puljujarvi, Kailer Yamamoto, and Evan Bouchard continue to try to find their way to becoming high-impact players. There are several recent prospect graduates providing support roles in Ryan McLeod and Markus Niemelainen, with more on the cusp, but will any of them prove to be high-impact players?

Dylan Holloway, C/LW – Edmonton Oilers (NHL)

Age: 21

Ht/Wt: 6-1/203

Drafted: 2020 round one, 14th overall by Edmonton Oilers

The Calgary native has been trending towards being an impact NHL player since his 88 points in 53 games in the AJHL with Okotoks Oilers. Since then, he moved to the NCAA with the University of Wisconsin where in two seasons he posted 52 points through 58 games. His play earned him a role with Canada at the 2021 WJC where he helped Canada to a Silver Medal.

He made his pro debut last year in the AHL scoring 22 points in only 33 games with Bakersfield. He has made the NHL in his second professional year and is averaging less than ten minutes a game and has four points after 20 games. As he gains experience ad hopefully confidence his ice time should improve and his point totals along with it.

Philip Broberg, LD – Edmonton Oilers (NHL)

Age: 21

Ht/Wt: 6-3/198

Drafted: 2019 round one, eighth overall by Edmonton Oilers

Broberg is also currently on the Oilers roster and maybe there to stay. He made the jump to North America last year and split time between the AHL and NHL. He started this year back in the AHL but after seven games was recalled to the NHL.

He has good size, mobility and can play a two-way game. His offensive upside has been on display in the AHL where he has 0.71 points per game but has only managed four points in 31 career NHL games. He may not see first unity power play deployment very often with Darnell Nurse and Evan Bouchard in the lineup, but he should become an NHL regular as soon as now.

Xavier Bourgault, C – Bakersfield Condors (AHL)

Age: 20

Ht/Wt: 6-0/172

Drafted: 2021 round one, 22nd overall by Edmonton Oilers

After an impressive junior career with Shawinigan where Bourgault racked up 206 career points in 197 games culminating with a Championship, the 2021 first-round selection has turned pro and is playing in the AHL. As a rookie, his point-per-game pace has been reduced by half, which is not to be unexpected.

His offensive skill is evident, but he will need to bulk up his slight 172-pound frame to be more effective at the pro level. His defensive game is not a liability, but his lack of physicality and aggressiveness may limit his ice time at higher levels.

Stuart Skinner, G – Edmonton Oilers (NHL)

Age: 24

Ht/Wt: 6-4/205

Drafted: 2017 round three, 78th overall by Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton native had a great WHL career with a career stat line of 104-72-15 with 12 shutouts. He won a WHL Championship but never played in a WJC. Since turning pro in 2019 he has played between the ECHL, AHL and NHL. Currently, he has taken over the starting position from Jack Campbell. Their contracts force Campbell into more starts. If Campbell can’t get his game going, Skinner may remain in starting role. There is some competition in the system to push him harder with Olivier Rodrigue and Ryan Fanti coming as well.

Reid Schaefer, LW – Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)

Age: 19

Ht/Wt: 6-3/214

Drafted: 2022 round one, 32nd overall by Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton native missed the 2021 draft cut-off by a few days, and likely would have gone undrafted as he had an underwhelming season during the COVID short year. He enjoyed a massive breakout year as a draft-eligible to the tune of 32 goals and 58 points with 88 PIMs in 66 games with the Thunderbirds. Now in his fourth and final year, he continues to improve eclipsing the point-per-game threshold on pace for almost 80 points and over 100 PIMs.

The big winger plays an aggressive physical game, has developed offensive upside, and skates well enough. His stock is on the rise, and he should make a smooth transition to the pro level next year in the AHL.

James Hamblin, LW/C – Edmonton Oilers (NHL)

Age: 23

Ht/Wt: 5-9/176

Drafted: Free agent signed in 2022

Another Edmonton native, Hamblin is a sleeper prospect that deserves more attention. Undrafted after four seasons with the Medicine Hat Tigers (three as team captain) recording 283 career points in 323 games, the undersized forward signed an AHL contract with Bakersfield in 2020, was loaned to play with Ostersunds in the HockeyEttan during the pandemic before debuting in the AHL.

Despite being undersized, undrafted, and playing through a global pandemic, Hamblin has produced in the AHL, impressed at the Oilers camps, and earned an NHL contract. He made his NHL debut this year and has suited up in six games with the Oilers. He has good speed, forechecks hard, and has some offensive upside.

Carter Savoie, LW – Bakersfield Condors (AHL)

Age: 20

Ht/Wt: 5-9/192

Drafted: 2020 round four 100th overall by Edmonton Oilers

Savoie is a gifted goal scorer. He has an excellent release – it is accurate and hard. He finds soft ice and can score in a variety of ways, on the rush, on the PP, or tips and rebounds.

What is working against him are his skating, size, and defensive play. He can’t fix being short, but he can develop his skating and defensive effort. His offensive production has not immediately materialized in his first 17 games as a pro with only five points. If he is not bringing some offense, he provides little else.

Matvey Petrov, LW/RW – North Bay Battalion (OHL)

Age: 19

Ht/Wt: 6-2/179

Drafted: 2021 round six 180th overall by Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers sixth-round pick saw his stock get a major boost last year. Petrov came to North America as the first overall pick in the CHL Import Draft and posted 40 goals and 90 points in North Bay.

He is a sniper that can play either wing. In North Bay, defensive play is not an option, but Petrov could still make some improvements in that area along with his skating which is likely why he was returned to junior and not the AHL. Expect another elite season in the OHL offensively from Petrov and then he could be ready to play in Bakersfield next year.

Tyler Tullio, RW – Bakersfield Condors (AHL)

Age: 20

Ht/Wt: 5-10/165

Drafted: 2020 round five 126th overall by Edmonton Oilers

Tullio proved to be a consistent scorer in junior with the Oshawa Generals. The undersized winger is a high-volume shooter. He is slippery and agile which helps compensate for his lack of size. His defensive play leaves a little to be desired and will need to improve at the pro level.

Tullio is in his rookie season in the AHL and is finding his offensive game, he has seven points through his first 21 games. He will need a few seasons of development in the AHL but could evolve into a middle-six winger in the NHL if things break well for him.

Raphael Lavoie, RW – Bakersfield Condors (AHL)

Age: 22

Ht/Wt: 6-4/196

Drafted: 2019 round two 38th overall By Edmonton Oilers

Lavoie has the numbers from junior, the draft pedigree, and size to become an impactful goal-scoring winger in the NHL. However, it is beginning to look like he is more likely to be a bust as his stock is plummeting. His inconsistent production has long been a concern, in his rookie AHL season he scored six goals in seven games, but only 13 goals in 56 total games.

His skating is below average and his compete level and defensive play also leave a lot to be desired. With only three points in his first 13 games as a sophomore, he could find himself in the ECHL before the NHL.