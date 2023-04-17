2022-23 Top 10 Vancouver Canucks Prospects

It has been another bumpy ride for the Canucks this season. Controversy has surrounded the team from ownership to the on-ice play. Trade rumors culminated in the team trading their captain Bo Horvat, players voicing concerns through the media, the controversial treatment of Rachel Doerrie and Bruce Boudreau, and on and on.

It appears as if the team lacks consistency in their direction between trying to win now and building for the future. It has left them in the murky middle, out of the playoffs and out of the draft lottery.

Looking forward, the Canucks prospect pool is on the weak side, but they have added some key prospects via trade recently to help bolster their depth. Not having a first-round selection in the 2020 and 2021 drafts has hurt their depth as well.

1. Aatu Raty, C – Abbotsford Canucks (AHL)

Age: 20

Ht/Wt: 6-2/187

Drafted: 2021 round two 52nd overall by New York Islanders

Acquired as the primary piece in return from the Bo Horvat trade, Raty is the team’s top prospect. He was once considered a top prospect in his D-1 season and was poised to be the first-ever first overall draft choice from Finland. However, his stock plummeted in his draft year and he fell all the way to the second round.

Since then he has been steadily climbing his way back up the ladder with a 40 point season in the Liiga in 41 games, and a rookie season in the AHL split between Bridgeport and Abbotsford with 26 points in 53 games. Raty may never fill a true number one center role in the NHL or be a franchise player, but he certainly has the upside to be a very valuable second-line, two-way center. Another year of development in the AHL should be in the cards before he makes the jump to the NHL.

2. Jack Rathbone, LD – Abbotsford Canucks (AHL)

Age: 23

Ht/Wt: 5-11/190

Drafted: 2017 round four 95th overall by Vancouver Canucks

Arguably the Canucks top prospect heading into the season, it has been a disappointing year for the now 23-year-old. After a solid NCAA career at Harvard where he eclipsed the point per game pace as a sophomore, his first pro season was limited to just 16 games played through the 2020-21 season.

Last year he had a breakout playing in 39 AHL games and scoring 40 points. He was rewarded with nine NHL games but was held pointless. With high expectations going into this season, he was limited to just 11 NHL games and only produced 14 points in the 36 AHL games played. It has to be seen as a step backwards.

The top three on defense for next season are set with Quinn Hughes, Tyler Myers, and the recently acquired Filip Hronek. If the Canucks do not add in the offseason the time is now for Rathbone to break into the Canucks top four.

3. Jonathan Lekkerimaki, RW – Djurgardens IF (HockeyAllsvenskan)

Age: 18

Ht/Wt: 5-11/172

Drafted: 2022 round one 15th overall by Vancouver Canucks

Another prospect who had his stock fall this year is the Canucks latest first-round pick. In his draft year, he had a breakout performance at the U18 scoring 15 points in six games. He played in the SHL as a draft-eligible scoring seven goals and nine points.

Lekkerimaki is a shooter, has a NHL-ready shot but Djurgardens was relegated to the HockeyAllsvenskan and at a lower level his production of three goals and nine points in 29 games is disappointing. On the bright side, he played well at the WJC with Sweden posting four points in seven games. Still, only 18 years old, Lekkerimaki can take a few more years to develop in Sweden before coming to North America.

4. Linus Karlsson, C/RW – Abbotsford Canucks

Age: 23

Ht/Wt: 6-1/179

Drafted: 2018 round three 87th overall by Vancouver Canucks

Karlsson is a player on the rise. After a breakout 2021-22 season in the SHL with Skelleftea where he posted 46 points in 52 games and won the SHL Rookie of the Year. He was signed by the Canucks following his breakout performance. He carried his play to the AHL as a rookie scoring 24 goals and 46 points through 52 games.

His skating had been a concern but he has made strides in that area and his production and skill have earned him a shot to break camp with the Canucks next year. A sleeper prospect with a good upside and one to keep an eye on.

5. Aidan McDonough, LW – Vancouver Canucks (NHL)

Age: 23

Ht/Wt: 6-2/201

Drafted: 2019 round seven 195th overall by Vancouver Canucks

A steal in the seventh round, McDonough played out his four years in the NCAA at Northeastern with an impressive resume including several Beanpot Championships, a Hockey East Championship, a two-time NCAA All-Star, and 124 points in 124 career games. He quickly signed his ELC following his final year and avoided free agency.

His pro career began in the NHL, and he scored his first career goal in his second game played. McDonough will compete for an NHL job out of camp next year, but the 23-year-old may need some time in the AHL when a new season begins.

6. Vitali Kravtsov, RW – Vancouver Canucks (NHL)

Age: 23

Ht/Wt: 6-3/191

Drafted: 2018 round one 9th overall by New York Rangers

The former top-ten draft pick by the Rangers has long been on the trade block and finally has a new home. He played the final 16 games with the Canucks and posted two points. For a reclamation project on an expiring contract, that is pretty underwhelming.

At this point, it is questionable if Kravtsov will ever come close to living up to his draft position. The skill is there and he has produced in the KHL and AHL, but his lack of NHL production and reluctance to report to the NHL makes him a flight risk for a KHL contract.

7. Josh Bloom, LW – North Bay Battalion (OHL)

Age: 19

Ht/Wt: 6-2/183

Drafted: 2021 round three 95th overall by Buffalo Sabres

Bloom was one of the OHL players who did not play in his draft year due to the COVID-canceled season. The Sabres still selected him in the third round, and since then his stock has been steadily rising. When the OHL returned, he posted 61 points in 67 games with Saginaw. In his final year in the OHL, he was named captain of the Spirit, was traded mid-season to North Bay, and posted a 71 point season in a combined 68 games.

Bloom has a nice toolbox of size, skating, and skill as well as some competitive hustle and leadership. He will jump to the pro level as an AHL rookie next year and is trending toward an NHL career as a middle-six winger with some hustle and offensive upside.

8. Akito Hirose, LD – Vancouver Canucks (NHL)

Age: 24

Ht/Wt: 6-0/170

Drafted: Free agent signed in 2023

The Canucks dipped their toe into the NCAA free agent pool and pulled out one of the bigger fish in Hirose. The younger brother of former NCAA superstar Taro Hirose (Detroit Red Wings), Akito had a fine career of his own at Mankato winning a Championship in 2021-22.

Minnesota State University is known for its tight checking and defensively smothering style of play and Hirose has been a key player for them the past three seasons. His offensive game was solid in the NCAA with 68 points in 104 career games as a defenseman on a defensive team.

His offensive game may not pop at the NHL level, however, he is able to create offense via transition, passing, a quick first step, and skating ability. Hirose could develop quickly into a valuable bottom-pairing defender on the Canucks who lack defensive depth.

9. Cole McWard, RD – Vancouver Canucks (NHL)

Age: 21

Ht/Wt: 6-1/192

Drafted: Free agent signed in 2023

Another NCAA free agent signed recently to help bolster their defensive depth. Younger than Hirose at just 21 years old, the right-shot defender played two years at Ohio State posting nine goals and 21 points in 39 games as a sophomore before he signed with the Canucks.

McWard burnt the first year of his ELC playing the final five NHL games with the Canucks, averaging over 14 minutes a night with one goal, five hits, and six blocked shots. McWard likely plays a full season in the AHL for his rookie season.

10. Danila Klimovich, C – Abbotsford Canucks (AHL)

Age: 20

Ht/Wt: 6-2/205

Drafted: 2021 round two 41st overall by Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks first selection from 2021 has been developing slowly, but surely. A strong showing at the U18 in his draft year with six goals in five games and three more games at the World Championship gave promise. His D+1 year had the Canucks bring him to North America and as a rookie and he scored eight goals and 18 points. He doubled his goal totals as a sophomore and played a more physical game as well.

He has size, skates well, and has a heavy shot. More time in the AHL is required, but still only 20 years old with two full AHL seasons of development under his belt, there is plenty to be optimistic about with Klimovich. He does need to have a breakout season next year.