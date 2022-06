2022 Stanley Cup Playoff Schedule and Results – Conference Finals

Apr. 29: Last regular-season game

May 2: First day of Stanley Cup Playoffs

May 10: 2022 NHL Draft Lottery

May 29 – June 4: NHL Scouting Combine

June 30: Last possible day of Stanley Cup Playoffs

July 1: First buyout period opens

July 7-8: 2022 NHL Draft

July 12: First buyout period ends

July 13: Free agency opens