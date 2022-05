2022 Stanley Cup Playoff Schedule and Results – Round Two

Florida Panthers (A1) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (A3)

Tuesday, May 17: Lightning at Panthers, 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, May 19: Lightning at Panthers, 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 22: Panthers at Lightning, 1:30 p.m. ET

Monday, May 23: Panthers at Lightning, 7 p.m. ET

* Wednesday, May 25: Lightning at Panthers, TBD

* Friday, May 27: Panthers at Lightning, TBD

* Sunday, May 29: Lightning at Panthers, TBD

Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. New York Rangers (M2)

Wednesday, May 18: Rangers at Hurricanes, 7 p.m. ET

Friday, May 20: Rangers at Hurricanes, 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 22: Hurricanes at Rangers, 3:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, May 24: Hurricanes at Rangers, 7 p.m. ET

* Thursday, May 26: Rangers at Hurricanes, TBD

* Saturday, May 28: Hurricanes at Rangers, TBD

* Monday, May 30: Rangers at Hurricanes, TBD

Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. St. Louis Blues (C3)

Tuesday, May 17: Blues at Avalanche, 9:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, May 19: Blues at Avalanche, 9:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 21: Avalanche at Blues, 8 p.m. ET

Monday, May 23: Avalanche at Blues, 9:30 p.m. ET

* Wednesday, May 25: Blues at Avalanche, TBD

* Friday, May 27: Avalanche at Blues, TBD

* Sunday, May 29: Blues at Avalanche, TBD

Calgary Flames (P1) vs. Edmonton Oilers (P2)

Wednesday, May 18: Oilers at Flames, 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, May 20: Oilers at Flames, 10:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 22: Flames at Oilers, 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, May 24: Flames at Oilers, 9:30 p.m. ET

* Thursday, May 26: Oilers at Flames, TBD

* Saturday, May 28: Flames at Oilers, TBD

* Monday, May 30: Oilers at Flames, TBD

* if necessary

TBD — to be determined