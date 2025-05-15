2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round Schedule and Results

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Florida Panthers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Panthers lead series 3-2



Game 1: Panthers 4 – Maple Leafs 5

Game 2: Panthers 3 – Maple Leafs 4

Game 3: Maple Leafs 4 – Panthers 5 (OT)

Game 4: Maple Leafs 0 – Panthers 2

Game 5: Panthers 6 – Maple Leafs 1

Game 6: Maple Leafs at Panthers, Friday, May 16, TBD

* Game 7: Panthers at Maple Leafs, Sunday, May 18, TBD

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round Schedule and Results

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals

Hurricanes lead series 3-1

Game 1: Hurricanes 2 – Capitals 1

Game 2: Hurricanes 1 – Capitals 3

Game 3: Capitals 0 – Hurricanes 4

Game 4: Capitals 2 – Hurricanes 5

Game 5: Hurricanes at Capitals, Thursday, May 15, 7:00 p.m. ET

* Game 6: Capitals at Hurricanes, Saturday, May 17, TBD

* Game 7: Hurricanes at Capitals, Monday, May 19, TBD

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets

Stars lead series 3-1

Game 1: Dallas 3 – Winnipeg 2

Game 2: Dallas 0 – Winnipeg 4

Game 3: Winnipeg 2 – Dallas 5

Game 4: Winnipeg 1 – Dallas 3

Game 5: Dallas at Winnipeg, Thursday, May 15, 9:30 p.m. ET

* Game 6: Winnipeg at Dallas, Saturday, May 17, TBD

* Game 7: Dallas at Winnipeg, Monday, May 19, TBD

Mikko Rantanen Definition Of A Playoff Performer

Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Oilers win series 4-1

Game 1: Oilers 4 – Golden Knights 2

Game 2: Oilers 5 – Golden Knights 4 (OT)

Game 3: Golden Knights 4 – Oilers 3

Game 4: Golden Knights 0 – Oilers 3

Game 5: Oilers 1 – Golden Knights 0 (OT)

* If necessary

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.