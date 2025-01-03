NHL Injuries: Bruins, Blackhawks, Avs, Wild, Predators, Islanders, Sharks, Blues, Lightning, Leafs, Utah and Canucks

Adam Pellerin: Boston Bruins coach Joe Sacco on defenseman Hampus Lindholm: ”Not skating yet, getting closer to being on the ice, don’t have an exact time.”

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Alec Martinez (neck) was a full participant in yesterday’s practice.

Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now: Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog was on the ice skating yesterday morning. His status remains the same and there is no timetable on his return.

“All the guys are pretty in tune with Landy’s recovery process and the work he’s been putting in to try to get back to our team on a regular basis,” head coach Jared Bednar said. “I don’t see him for a while on the ice, as a group of guys anyway. And then he’s able to come out and join us and wheel around a little bit. I think it adds to the optimism of his return at some point, and it’s good to have him out there, sort of boosting the spirits on a game day.”

Aarif Deen: Avs coach Jared Bednar on his conversation with the official on the Wedgewood play: “Referee said it wasn’t blown because we put their guy into Scott. I said I don’t give a shit. He’s hurt. They’re standing there, he’s sitting there, he’s hurt. Blow the whistle.”

New Years Odds and the Favorites to Win the 2025 Stanley Cup

Evan Rawal: Wedgewood was seen leaving the arena with a boot on his right foot/leg.

Zach Benson falls onto the back of Scott Wedgewood‘s leg, play continues after Wedgewood laid hurt, he scores, and chaos erupts ? pic.twitter.com/dQcjU1S7yv — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 3, 2025

Ryan Boulding: Avs forward Valeri Nichushkin missed last night’s game after leaving Tuesday’s game in the second period with a lower-body injury. Coach Jared Bednar said he’s day-to-day.

NHL.com: Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov is on the IR and remains day-to-day.

Brooks Bratten: Nashville Predators defensemen Adam Wilsby (upper-body, day-to-day) and Jeremy Lauzon (lower-body) missed practice yesterday.

Stefen Rosner: New York Islanders defenseman Isaiah George left last night’s game and was put in concussion protocol. He took a reverse hit from Maple Leafs Max Domi. There was no update after the game.

Stefen Rosner: Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov skated for the first time since his lower-body injury on November 29th. He didn’t take any shots.

Defenseman Mike Reilly skated before their morning skate. He’s missed their past 28 games.

Toronto Maple Leafs Finding Ways to Win in 2025

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic has been activated.

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues forward Radek Faksa (lower-body) was on the ice. Defenseman Justin Faulk and forward Oskar Sundqvist didn’t skate.

Max Miller: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman left nine minutes into the third period after taking a puck to the head. There was no update after the game.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews traveled with the team and took part in their optional skate yesterday but remains out.

Cole Bagley: Utah Hockey Club coach Andre Tourigny said that defenseman John Marino is progressing but is still “weeks away” from returning.

Ben Kuzma: Vancouver Canucks coach Rick Tocchet on Thatcher Demko leaving the game:

“He had some back spasms. So I don’t think it’s serious. You know the way back spasms are, it could be a day or two, I’m not sure.”

David Quadrelli: Canucks goalie Kevin Lankinen said that there was “some communication” after the first period that he should be ready and that he might be needed to play in the second period.

NHL Rumors: Where Will the 2026 NHL Winter Classic Be Held?