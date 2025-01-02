NHL Rumors: The Ottawa Senators Should be Aggressive Buyers at the Trade Deadline

It’s time for the Ottawa Senators to get aggressive

Sportsnet: Frank Seravalli says that the Ottawa Senators should be aggressive buyers ahead of the March 7th NHL trade deadline.

Justin Bourne: “I think around Canada, like most of the teams, are kind of where we thought they would be. Montreal, not awesome. Oilers, pretty good. The Ottawa Senators were, I think the team that people were most divided on what they would be.

And they’ve kind of found it a little bit here. Steve Staois, first-time GM. What are your thoughts on where Ottawa is? How ambitious they’ll be? Like it, they’re they’re in a spot right now, and I’m sure, if you’re Michael Andlauer, you’d sure love to see some playoff gate.

Seravalli: “Yeah, it’s not just playoff gate. You’d like to see the buzz from this season roll into something that gives people good feelings and sustainable boost heading into the summer and next season.

So I do expect the Sens to be aggressive. I think they’ve been one of those teams that’s pretty, been pretty active to this point in the season, sort of under the radar in terms of making calls.

And it’s been a series of really good moves, from the coaching change with Travis Green to then the trade for an extension for Linus Ullmark. Even though he’s been out, his numbers in the month of December were flat-out unbelievable.

And then just another move that was widely panned, you know, even including myself, was the asset management with Jacob Chychrun. I know previous regime and what was given up to get him, but not that many people were excited about Nick Jensen. And you see the impact that Jensen has had on their back end, not just in terms of settling things down in their own zone, but also helping Thomas Chabot on that pair. Chabot has played some of the best hockey of his career this season.

So I think you stack a few of those wins together, and then you maybe add something else as you get closer to that deadline. They’re open to considering lots of different things. And I think the Sens are going to be a team to watch as we get closer to March 7th.

