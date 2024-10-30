Colorado Avalanche’s Slow Start Now Compounded By Injuries

The Colorado Avalanche’s slow start to the 2024-2025 NHL season has significantly dropped their Stanley Cup odds. Initially considered early favorites with NHL odds of +1000, the Avalanche have fallen to +1300 after a tepid 5-5-0 start to the season. This decline in performance and odds can be primarily attributed to the team’s ongoing injury woes, severely impacting their roster.

Injury Crisis

The Avalanche faces a substantial injury crisis, with several key players sidelined. Ross Colton is out for 6-8 weeks with a broken foot, while Miles Wood is likely out for 7-10 days with an upper-body injury. Valeri Nichushkin is suspended, Artturi Lehkonen is recovering from shoulder surgery, Jonathan Drouin has an upper-body injury, and Gabriel Landeskog is dealing with a knee injury. This injury has left the Avalanche without six top-10 forwards, representing more than $26 million worth of players.

Roster Adjustments

Head coach Jared Bednar has had to make significant adjustments to the lineup due to these injuries. Rookies Nikolai Kovalenko and Ivan Ivan have been promoted to the top six, while T.J. Tynan has been recalled from the AHL’s Colorado Eagles. In a unique move, defenseman Oliver Kylington is being played as a forward on the fourth line to help fill the gaps in the roster.

Goaltending Concerns

Adding to their troubles, the Avalanche are also facing goaltending issues. After ten games, the team has the second-worst save percentage (.878) in the NHL. Alexandar Georgiev has struggled with a 1-4 record and a .822 save percentage in six starts. Kaapo Kahkonen was claimed off waivers and is set to make his Avalanche debut after dealing with immigration issues and a conditioning stint in the AHL.

Tonight’s Game Preview

As the Avalanche prepare to face the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight, they’ll do so with a severely depleted lineup. The team will be relying heavily on their rookies and AHL call-ups to step up and contribute. Kahkonen’s debut on the net will be crucial, as the Avalanche is looking to improve its goaltending performance. The Lightning, always a formidable opponent, will likely try to capitalize on Colorado’s injury-weakened roster. However, this game presents an opportunity for the Avalanche’s depth players to prove themselves and potentially spark a turnaround in the team’s fortunes.

As the Avalanche navigate this challenging period, they must find ways to stay competitive until their injured players return. Management may consider exploring trade options to bolster their depleted roster. However, the primary focus remains on the available players performing to the best of their abilities while waiting for the injured stars to recover and rejoin the lineup. Tonight’s game against the Lightning will test the team’s resilience and depth in adversity.