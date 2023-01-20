Betway Bets of the Day – Jan 20, 2023

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.

Our only bet of the day is J.T Miller o2.5 Shots on Goal. This line sits at -118.

By looking at Miller’s numbers over his past four games, the -118 line was a shock. Miller has hit over 2.5 shots in four consecutive games and has done so relatively easily, making the -118 look rather generous. Over that four-game stretch, Miller is averaging 4.25 shots on goal per contest and is averaging just over 22 minutes of ice time. Miller’s shot attempts and ice time are set to continue into tonight, as he is projected to remain on the Canucks first line, along with their first power play unit.

Throughout the season, Miller has found the net 115 times in 44 games. Vancouver will play host to the Colorado Avalanche tonight at 8 p.m. MST. The Avs’ matchup is a favourable one for Miller, as Colorado allows an average of 32 shots on goal per game (21st most in the NHL).

Record: 49-54-1

