Betway Bets of the Day – Jan 31, 2023

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.

Our only bet of the day is Alex Ovechkin o4.5 Shots on Goal. This line sits at -118.

It’s no secret that the Columbus Blue Jackets provide a favourable matchup for Alex Ovechkin tonight. Columbus is in last place in the NHL standings, which has been a result of terrible defensive play. Columbus allows the second most shots on goal per game (35.1) and the third most Goals allowed per contest. Ovechkin has hit over 4.5 shots in consecutive games and is averaging 6.5 shots during those two games.

Ovechkin enters tonight, leading the Capitals team in the shot department, with 221 shots in 51 games. That shot number is 102 more than the next closest (Kuznetsov). With the number of shots Ovechkin takes, along with his dream matchup against the Blue Jackets, I love this spot despite the high set shot line at 4.5.

Record: 56-59-1

