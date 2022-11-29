Betway Bets of the Day – Nov 29, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.

Our first bet is Alex Ovechkin o3.5 Shots on Goal. This line sits at -150.

Throughout the first 23 games played for Ovechkin this season, he has totalled 93 shots. With him already averaging over four shots on goal and playing against a bottom-tier defence, this is a dream matchup for “OV.” Ovechkin will be up against the Vancouver Canucks, who are showing consistent issues on the blue line. The Canucks are twenty-fourth in the league in Shots on Goal allowed per game (33.4).

Ovechkin has hit o3.5 Shots on Goal in two of his last three games. During that three-game span, “OV” averages 5 Shots on Goal per game. Playing on the road has resulted in a high shot total for Ovechkin, as he is averaging 5.2 Shots on Goal over his last five road games.

Our second bet of the day is Winnipeg Jets Money Line. This line sits at +110.

The Winnipeg Jets are underdogs at home against the Colorado Avalanche in this Central division matchup. Although the Jets are considered underdogs, they have been playing elite hockey as of late. Winnipeg has a record of 7-3-0 in their last ten and are currently second in the division, with a two-point lead over Colorado. Home ice advantage has paid dividends for the Winnipeg Jets this season, as they hold a home record of 7-2-0.

Both these teams have already met this season. In October, the Jets pulled off a road 4-3 victory. Winnipeg will look to build on their momentum against the Avs, as they also look to extend their winning streak to 3 in a row against their Central division rival.

Record: 17-20-1

