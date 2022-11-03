Betway Bets of the Day – Nov 3, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.

In our first bet of the night, we’ll be taking David Pastnak to Score 1+ Assists. This line sits at -118.

Pastrnak enters the matchup ranked third in the NHL in Points (18) and Assists (11). He is going up against a Rangers team in which he has frequently found the scoresheet against.

In Pastrnak’s career, he has played 28 games against the Rangers and has tallied 31 Points in that span. The Boston forward has also added a helper in five straight contests.

Our second bet of the night we’ll be taking Jack Eichel o3.5 shots on goal. This line sits at -118.

Eichel has been a point-per-game player since his return to the ice this season, and he currently finds himself in the top 25 in the shots-on-goal category. With Eichel accumulating 37 shots over 11 games this season, he has achieved o2.5 shots in four of his last five games.

Additional shot opportunities will be added on the Powerplay for Eichel, as the Senators are ranked last in the NHL in Penalty Minutes per game (14.3). Eichel is currently slotted on the top Power Play line for the Golden Knights and averages just over three minutes per game for that unit.

Record: 0-6-0