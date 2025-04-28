The Columbus Blue Jackets 2024-25 Season in Review

The Columbus Blue Jackets’ 2024-25 NHL season was a story of resilience, heartbreak, and tantalizing progress, culminating in a near-miss of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for a fifth consecutive year. Entering the campaign as longshots with +15,000 odds to win the Stanley Cup according to the best Ohio sportsbooks, the Jackets defied expectations by staying in the postseason hunt until the final week. This was fueled by a blend of emerging young talent and emotional resolve following the tragic loss of star winger Johnny Gaudreau before the season began.

2024-25 Season

The Blue Jackets finished with a 40-33-9 record, good for 89 points and fourth place in the Metropolitan Division, just two points shy of a playoff berth. At home, Columbus was formidable, posting a 26-10-5 mark at Nationwide Arena, while their road struggles (14-23-4) ultimately proved costly. Their ninth-place finish in the Eastern Conference reflected the strides made and the work still to be done to rejoin the NHL’s elite.

This season was marked by a significant improvement under new head coach Dean Evason and general manager Don Waddell, who took a measured approach to roster construction after his arrival last spring. The team improved by 13 wins and 23 points over the previous year, a testament to the maturation of its young core and the steady leadership of captain Boone Jenner. However, the campaign was also shadowed by the death of Johnny Gaudreau, who, along with his brother, died in a cycling accident in August. The Blue Jackets dedicated their season to his memory, and the tragedy galvanized the locker room, fostering a sense of unity and purpose that carried them through adversity.

On the ice, the Blue Jackets showcased a dynamic attack, finishing with 273 goals for and a modest +5 goal differential. Defenseman Zach Werenski emerged as the team’s offensive engine, leading with 56 assists and 77 points, while winger Kirill Marchenko paced the club with 31 goals and a team-best +25 rating. Goaltending was a mixed bag: Elvis Merzlikins led with 26 wins, but inconsistency plagued the crease, and rookie Jet Greaves impressed late with a sparkling 2.37 goals-against average in limited action.

Despite their offensive surge, defensive lapses remained a concern. Columbus ranked 25th in the NHL in goals allowed per game, a statistic that ultimately doomed their playoff hopes and will be a primary focus for Waddell during the offseason. The blue line saw flashes of promise from young defensemen, but injuries and inconsistency forced frequent lineup shuffles.

As the regular season wound down, Columbus mounted a spirited late push, but their fate was sealed on April 16 when the Montreal Canadiens eliminated them from contention. The disappointment was palpable, but the mood in the dressing room was optimistic.

2025-26 Season Outlook

The Blue Jackets are well-positioned to build on this season’s progress. They hold two first-round picks in the 2025 NHL Draft- their own and one acquired from the Minnesota Wild in the David Jiricek trade, which is protected if it lands in the top five. Columbus owns eight selections in the upcoming draft, providing ample ammunition for further roster upgrades or potential trades. The team also has a wealth of draft capital in 2026 and 2027, allowing Waddell to accelerate the rebuild or address immediate needs.

Free agency will be a critical storyline this summer. Key unrestricted free agents include forwards Sean Kuraly, Justin Danforth, Christian Fischer, Luke Kunin, Kevin Labanc, veteran James van Riemsdyk, defensemen Ivan Provorov, Dante Fabbro, and Jack Johnson. Kuraly and van Riemsdyk provided valuable leadership and depth, while Provorov and Fabbro were mainstays on the blue line. Waddell desires to retain Provorov and Fabbro, citing their reliability and chemistry with Werenski as crucial to team stability.

Dmitri Voronkov is a priority among restricted free agents after a breakout 23-goal season, and his new contract will be a focal point of negotiations. The Blue Jackets’ young core, featuring Werenski, Marchenko, Kent Johnson, Adam Fantilli, and Cole Sillinger, remains under team control, giving the front office a strong foundation to build.

Goaltending decisions loom, with Daniil Tarasov’s future uncertain as Jet Greaves’ late-season surge likely earns him a full-time NHL role next year. Merzlikins is under contract, but his inconsistency could prompt the team to explore upgrades or a restructured tandem in the net.

Financially, Columbus is in an enviable position. With more than $40 million in projected cap space and a rising salary cap, Waddell can pursue top-tier free agents or absorb contracts in trades. The open market will feature marquee names such as Mitch Marner, Nik Ehlers, Sam Bennett, and several high-profile defensemen. However, Waddell, who continues to remake the team’s support staff, has preferred targeted additions over sweeping overhauls.

Prospect Pipeline

A robust prospect pipeline further buoys the Blue Jackets’ future, with names like Cayden Lindstrom and Nikolai Makarov poised to challenge for roster spots in the coming years. The organization’s depth at forward and on defense is the envy of many around the league, and internal competition should drive further improvement.

Reflecting on the season, Waddell summed up the prevailing sentiment, believing that the most necessary pieces were already in the locker room. He acknowledged that some changes are inevitable, given the free agent situation and specific needs, but assured fans that management will do everything possible to address those needs this summer.

As the Blue Jackets turn the page to 2025-26, the sense of momentum is unmistakable. With a young, hungry core, significant draft capital, and ample cap space, Columbus stands on the cusp of a new era in which playoff hockey may finally return to Nationwide Arena. The heartbreak and growth of 2024-25 have set the stage for a team ready to take the next step, fueled by the memory of a fallen star and the promise of a brighter future.