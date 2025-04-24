NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins – Neely, Sweeney, Coaching, Geekie, and a Search for Offensive Wingers

Will Don Sweeney get a contract extension with the Boston Bruins?

Shawn Hutcheon: Boston Bruins president Cam Neely on a contract extension for GM Don Sweeney.

“I’ve given it a lot of thought. I’m still contemplating what the best course of action is. I really feel that Don has done a really good job for the most part. The year we had was a huge disappointment. That falls on all of us, not just Don. I’ll figure that out in the near future with that particular question, whether we’re going to re-sign Don or not, but you got another year left (on Sweeney’s contract).”

Shawn Hutcheon: Sweeney said that he’s already started talking to some available coaching candidates.

Greg Wyshynski: Sweeney said that their next coach doesn’t have to have NHL head coaching experience but should have some NHL exposure.

Greg Wyshynski of ESPN: The Bruins will be doing a head coaching search, and Sweeney told interim head coach Joe Sacco that he would be a finalist for the position.

Morgan Geekie will be back next year

Ty Anderson: GM Sweeney said that pending RFA forward Morgan Geekie will be on the team next season.

The Bruins will be looking for some offense wingers this offseason

Greg Wyshynski of ESPN: The Boston Bruins intend to make some additions this offseason and be back in the playoffs next year, according to CEO Charlie Jacobs.

“We’ve spoken at great length about this: The team that we currently have, healthy and with the additions we intend to make this summer, I anticipate that we’ll have a playoff team and play meaningful hockey at this time of year in 2026.”

GM Sweeney said that they are going to target adding more offense, specifically wingers.

“The scoring potential of our group needs to be increased and addressed this summer.”

Jimmy Murphy: “Are they in complete denial that they are one of the thinnest teams up the middle in the NHL? You need centers to feed the wings!”

